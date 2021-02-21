Jane Brown Winton was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on July 11, 1919. She was the fourth of five children born to Norman and Georgina Arantz Brown. The Arantz family were lifelong residents of Decatur. Jane’s great uncle had moved to Decatur from Germany to build a sawmill on the banks of the Tennessee River.
In 1924, Jane’s family moved back to Decatur from Lexington. They moved upstairs over the Arantz Drug Store on Bank Street. Her mother opened and operated a restaurant downstairs in the drugstore.
The Carl Arantz family, Jane’s grandparents, had a home located directly on the banks of the Tennessee River where Rhodes Ferry Park is now located. Jane attended Riverside High School across the street from her family home where she was a cheerleader in 1934 and played basketball under Shorty Ogle. She was an honor student and won a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet the president for her handwriting skills.
The family home was later sold to the city of Decatur to enlarge/build Rhodes Ferry Park. Jane has many fond memories with her grandparents there in the family home on the river. The early Rhodes Ferry playground was located directly across the street from the family home. She met William Harrison Winton at school and he became her husband of 74 years.
Jane owned YoungLand, a children’s shop on Grant Street in downtown Decatur, for 10 years where she made many wonderful friends. She and her husband were active members of Ninth Street United Methodist church for many years. She was the Grand Marshal for the homecoming parade for the new Decatur High School in 2018.
She now resides at Riverside Senior Living, where she will celebrate her 102nd birthday in July. She has a perfect view from her room of the exact location of her family home where she spent many memorable hours as a child.
Second generation: Jane’s daughter Carolyn Winton Poovey graduated from Decatur High School. She and her husband Michael Poovey Sr. (Mike) were graduates of DHS in the class of 1963.
Third generation: Carolyn and Mike have two sons who were also Decatur High graduates. Michael Poovey Jr. graduated in 1986 and William Ashley Poovey graduated in 1989.
Fourth generation: Michael Poovey Jr. and his wife, Dr. Rachel Poovey, have a daughter Jane Hollis Poovey — who is the great-granddaughter and namesake of Jane — who graduated from Decatur High in 2019. Their son, Michael Owan Poovey III, will graduate with the Decatur High class of 2022.
This family definitely has four generations of love for Decatur High School and love for the city of Decatur.
