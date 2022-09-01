After winning the Red Kettle steak cook-off in 2019 and not being chosen in the random selection in 2020, Scott Boyers decided to increase his chances by buying several tickets in his name and his girlfriend’s name.
“When I found out we were both selected, I told Scott, ‘You get to teach me how to grill,’” Boyers’ girlfriend Danielle Corson said.
During the three-day crash course, Corson, who had never grilled before, learned how to trim and marinate steak, light and maintain a fire on the grill and check the temperature of the meat. Those lessons led Corson to a first-place finish during the 2021 steak cook-off. Boyers came in second.
“When it was announced that I got second and she got first, I couldn’t have been more proud,” Boyers said.
“I didn’t realize I had won,” Corson said. “We usually compete as a team. At competitions, I’m in control of the numbers. So, when they announced his number for second place, I was so excited for him. It didn’t dawn on me that I had won,” Corson said.
The 2022 Red Kettle steak cook-off, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., will feature a rematch between Decatur residents Boyers and Corson. The six-person cook-off is held in conjunction with the Red Kettle Bike Ride, which raises funds for The Salvation Army in Decatur. To be considered for the cook-off, individuals purchase tickets for $50, which are drawn randomly.
“I have not grilled a lick since the cook-off. When Scott told me he put in both our names again, I told him he was going to have to teach me how to grill again,” Corson said.
For individuals new to grilling, Boyers offered this advice.
Fire Maintenance: Learn how to start and maintain a fire at a certain temperature. If the fire is too hot, the steak will be scorched. If the fire is not hot enough, the steak won’t be cooked.
Temperature: Buy a temperature probe, which will let you know how much the inside of the steak is cooked. For competitions, Boyers said, judges want a pink, medium center.
“I’m a medium rare man, myself, but I can’t turn that in to the judges because I would lose,” Boyers said.
Seasoning: Let the flavor of the steak shine. For competitions, the steak must be the star, Boyers said. Be careful with using seasonings and marinades. The longer you let meat sit in a marinade, the stronger the flavors from the marinade become.
Last year, both Boyers and Corson used the all-purpose seasoning, which Boyers created for their competition cook-off team Deviant Smoke.
“I am always experimenting with different profiles and flavors, but what I compete with now is our tried-and-true all-purpose seasoning. I nailed it in about a year-and-a-half, but I never wrote the recipe down. I just eye-balled it. Danielle made me write it down. Now, we are actually working with a co-packer to mix, bottle and label it so we will be able to sell it,” Boyers said.
To watch the Red Kettle steak cook-off competition, stop by The Decatur Daily, 201 First Ave. S.E., at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“If you don’t have anything to do, come and watch the cook-off. It’s such an art what competitive cooks do. They put their heart in it. People think it’s easy, but it’s not,” Corson said.
The cook-off also provides participants an opportunity to give back to the community.
“That this was a steak cook-off and I have an opportunity to win something, it automatically spurred my interest. Put on top of that that the money is benefiting a local organization, that makes it even better,” Boyers said.
When not competing against each other at the Red Kettle cook-off, Boyers and Corson participate in Steak Cookoff Association events as Deviant Smoke. While Boyers handles the grilling, Corson manages the set-up and time and takes pictures.
“I know I can grill, but I love watching Scott do it because he absolutely loves cooking. It’s amazing to see him do it,” Corson said.
According to stories told by his parents, Boyers love for cooking emerged as a toddler.
“My parents will tell you that I’ve been cooking ever since I got in the sandbox. Using my childhood imagination, I was cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs in the sandbox starting when I was 2 to 3 years old,” Boyers said.
Boyers, who worked as a chef and then in restaurant management, left the industry in 2008 for a job as a government contractor. But his love for cooking continued. In 2016, Boyers and a group of friends started a friendly backyard steak grilling competition.
“At the very first one, I came in dead last. It was absolutely heart-breaking. I was crushed,” Boyers said. “When I found out that there was an actually an organization that hosts these type of events everywhere, I knew I wanted to participate.”
In 2020, Boyers and Corson began competing in Steak Cookoff Association events. The events consist of a steak cook-off and an ancillary. The ancillaries range from red beans and rice to tacos to margaritas.
Deviant Smoke has already won first place in the steak and ancillary categories, earning the team a place at the world competition held in Dallas in the spring.
The next local Steak Cookoff Association event will be Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama’s Sizzle and Smoke on Sept. 23-24 at Ingalls Harbor. The cook-off will include three steak events, appetizer and cocktail ancillaries and a kids’ contest.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.