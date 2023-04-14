Motton courtesy photo

Myah Motton, a sophomore at Austin High School, hangs up posters at Mellow Mushroom in downtown Decatur for Rock the Block. The concert begins Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Alabama Center for the Arts campus. [COURTESY PHOTO]

When The Velcro Pygmies rock-out on stage and food trucks fill Second Avenue on Saturday, know that students at Decatur’s Career Academies planned it all.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

audrey.johnson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.