The COVID-19 pandemic is leading to some unsightly areas along the Bill Sims Bike Trail, and the city is striving to keep the littered areas under control, according to the director of Decatur Parks and Recreation.
Jason Lake said the city uses inmate labor from the work-release center on its litter cleanup crews. The center has not allowed inmates out to work because of state-mandated health restrictions to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Lake said his department usually employs 10 to 15 inmates to pick up litter the day before city-owned property is mowed.
A stretch of the bicycle trail along Point Mallard Drive Southeast was mowed last week, and the litter was not picked up before the mowers arrived.
“Since we’ve been using essential employees only, we’re still playing catch-up in some parts,” Lake said. “I’ve asked our folks not to run over the trash with the lawnmowers. It was supposed to be picked up before they cut.
"Obviously, this time someone messed up. We are sending our people back out there to clean it up this week.”
He said his department will sometimes have three crews of inmates and a supervisor working on the litter problem in Decatur at one time.
“With this COVID-19, we just don’t have the manpower to keep up with our workload,” he said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said litter continues to be a problem everywhere, not just in Decatur.
“I know Jason will take care of the problem, and hopefully that kind of thing won’t happen again,” he said of the bike trail.
Lake said he plans to use the inmate labor again once restrictions are lifted.
