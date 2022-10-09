Decatur Utilities experienced the highest monthly electricity demand and power cost in its history this summer, and those records demonstrate the multiple factors contributing to customers' recent high bills.
Joe Holmes, DU spokesman, said electricity usage by customers in July was a record 1.24 million kilowatt-hours. The utility’s wholesale bill for the power it purchased set another record in August at $10.56 million.
But increased electricity demand during a hot summer and higher wholesale power prices were not the only factors causing DU customers' bills to rise. The second of three planned increases in wastewater fees took effect earlier this year.
Randy Hill, of Hunterwood Drive Southeast, said he was shocked when he received DU bills for July. He said his average monthly bill over a 10-year period was $325 and his bill for July was more than $600 even though he said he used 100 kWh less than in the same period of 2021. His August bill was over $500, he added.
“It’s just devastating. I had to go into my savings and, with everything going on, it's hard,” said Hill, referring also to rising prices for gasoline, food and other items.
Hill said he knows he wasn’t the only resident to see shocking utility bills this summer.
“There were a lot of posts on social media about their bills,” he said.
Reggie Jackson, of Eighth Street Southeast, said his utility bill was almost 45% higher.
“I was very surprised because I didn’t use any more than normal,” Jackson said.
DU’s rates have steadily increased in all areas — electricity, natural gas, sewer and water — to the point where the average bill is close to $60 more than it was five years ago.
Based on typical month's usage of 1,000 kWh for electricity, 60 CCF (cubic feet) of natural gas, 6,000 gallons of water and 6,000 gallons of wastewater, the average DU customer’s monthly bill is up from $204 in 2017 to $264 in 2022, Holmes said.
Decatur Utilities has had a series of residential rate and access fee increases since January 2018. Electricity is up 3.44% after three increases. Natural gas is up 7.59% after three rate increases.
Holmes said DU's rate ordinances provide the option to make small periodic increases when needed to meet financial targets required by credit rating agencies. These increases are based on the Consumer Price Index for July of the preceding year for water, wastewater and natural gas and Tennessee Valley Authority guidelines for electricity, he said.
Rating agencies prefer this approach instead of a utility enacting larger, less frequent increases that can place a sudden burden on customers, Holmes said.
Adding to the issue are supply chain constraints that have driven up natural gas prices, causing wholesale power costs from TVA to increase significantly over the same time last year.
TVA wholesale power costs
TVA, which supplies the electricity that Decatur Utilities distributes, charges a price for power that fluctuates monthly as its fuel costs change. This Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) is a component of DU’s wholesale rate for electricity. The recent increase in TVA's rate was due primarily to higher prices for natural gas, which is used to fuel about 25% of TVA’s generation of electricity.
“This FCA is a direct pass-through from TVA,” said Ray Hardin, DU general manager. “We have no control over these changes and the entire amount goes to TVA and not DU.”
Hardin noted that DU operates its electric system very efficiently, keeping just 17% of revenues. “The majority, or about 83%, of the electric bill a customer pays goes to TVA for wholesale electricity purchased.”
The FCA helps TVA manage market fluctuations in fuel cost. While it has been relatively steady for the past several years, global supply chain issues and inflation have resulted in a higher adjustment over the last few months.
Sewer rehab rates
In 2021, Decatur Utilities started raising access fees to fund a $166 million bond that’s paying for a sewer rehabilitation plan. The 10-year plan is necessary because of the city’s problems with sewer overflows, especially during heavy rains.
Access fees to pay off the bond went from $8 a month to $20 in February 2021 and then to $26 in January. That’s an $18 increase in the last two years.
The utility bill also passes along charges for the city’s garbage pickup, Holmes said.
Holmes said an average Decatur Utilities’ bill, which include its four services (gas, electricity, water and wastewater), remains the lowest in the state despite all of these recent increases. In April, Decatur’s average monthly bill was $229.88 with Huntsville’s bill at $229.94. Athens was the eighth lowest at $276.24, Madison, seventh at $276.10, Hartselle, 10th at $295.45, and Priceville, 13th at $302.09.
“I’m surprised because I’ve seen more complaints from Decatur residents than Huntsville and other cities,” Hunterwood Drive resident Hill said.
Cynthia Mason, of Oak Lea Road Southwest, said her utility bill climbed from $176 in June to $262 in July and then $308 in August. She said this forced her to eliminate some extracurricular activities with her grandchildren and cut back on groceries where she could.
“Instead of buying shrimp, we ate baloney,” Mason said.
Mason said her grandchildren love to go to Upsurge trampoline park in the Gateway Shopping Center, but “we could only go once a month instead of every other weekend.”
Holmes said Decatur Utilities has a program called Budget Billing that keeps a customer from experiencing a shocking monthly bill. After at least a year in an address, the customer pays the average use over a 12-month period.
“Budget Billing helps the customer budget,” Holmes said.
DU reviews the bills of the customer who participates in Budget Billing every six months. If their usage makes a big jump like most people had in July, the utility “could add a small increase” to offset this additional usage, Holmes said.
Hill and Mason were surprised to hear of Budget Billing.
“Does DU even promote that program?” Hill asked.
Mason said she plans to check out the Budget Billing program.
Holmes said the Community Action Partnership has programs that help people struggling to afford their energy and water bills.
“Community Action has the funds right now to help,” Holmes said. “CAPNA is a good source for help if someone finds themselves in a difficult situation.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.