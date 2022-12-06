A pair of traffic signals designed to block traffic for a Danville Road fire station continues to impede traffic four months after the station was closed, and a Decatur council member also raised concerns about a malfunctioning signal at a Modaus Road intersection.
Fire Station No. 5 was relocated from its old location at Danville Road Southwest and Presbyterian Drive to a new facility a half-mile south. However, one pair of traffic signals remains in front of the old fire station, about 50 feet from another pair of signals just south of the station at Presbyterian Drive.
Frequent travelers on that route and at least two City Council members say it's past time for the signals in front of the station to be removed.
The two traffic lights, one for each lane of Danville Road, served as a safety precaution when Decatur Fire & Rescue operated the station. The signals provided a gap in the traffic flow that allowed the city crews to more easily back firetrucks into the bays at the former station that was built in 1962, city officials said.
“I’ve had a tremendous amount of complaints about it from residents wanting to know when the traffic light will be down,” Councilman Hunter Pepper said. “I’ve talked with Engineering Department."
He said he hopes the issue will be resolved soon.
"I promise our people I’m working on it as quickly as possible and hope it doesn’t cause any more delays than it does now,” he said.
On Aug. 10, the city opened a new 8,729-square-foot station at Modaus and Danville roads. Decatur sold the 3,077-square-foot former station to Chase Grisham, broker of the Grisham Group of EXP Realty, for $226,500.
But since then, the traffic signals remain and a city sign directs southbound motorists to stop at the first of the two traffic lights, too far from the intersection to allow motorists to turn right on red onto Presbyterian.
“It’s time for the light to be decommissioned,” Councilman Kyle Pike said. “We don’t want our residents to face any more delays than they already do moving through the city.”
Blake Temple of Temple Inc., the city contractor responsible for the traffic lights, last week said his firm hadn’t received a request from the city to remove the light. He said, in the meantime, the superfluous traffic signals are not costing the city much money.
“Not really a cost to them,” said Temple, a co-owner of Temple Inc. “The energy cost is marginal,” likely less than a $1 a day, he said.
He said once the light is removed, the unit will be stored and used as a replacement when another light is damaged.
---
Long waits
Pepper said he’s also concerned about a sporadically malfunctioning traffic light at Fairground Road and Modaus Road Southwest near Home Depot. The light on Fairground will remain red for several minutes with no traffic approaching on Modaus, Pepper said. One person complained saying they sat at the light at least seven minutes and more than a dozen cars were in line, he said.
“I have gotten a bunch of calls about it, too,” he said. “I have noticed it for about 2½ weeks. I sat at the light for about five minutes. No other traffic was coming. It was about 2 in the morning. I said, 'This is stupid.' … Sometimes it won’t change."
Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion last week said he had not been notified of the signal issues at the intersection and that he would send a crew out to monitor the problem.
Temple said he has not heard of any complaints about the light at that intersection.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said that in mid-September he encountered the traffic light at Eighth Street Southeast and 19th Avenue that had apparently malfunctioned.
“It didn’t change,” he said. “I sat there several minutes, and then ran it. I reported the issue. It was a loop sensor, and it was repaired in a week.”
Temple said the city has about 110 traffic signalized intersections that include a mix of in-ground sensors, video sensors and pre-timed controls.
Mayor Tab Bowling said any resident who experiences a malfunctioning traffic signal should call the Police Department to report it.
