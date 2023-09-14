City regulation of both long- and short-term rentals received support this week from the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce policy committee.
The committee met Tuesday to form the local portion of its annual public policy agenda, which contains items that it will support and promote in 2024 that benefit the city and local businesses.
The committee plans to talk about the state portion of the agenda on Oct. 26 and the federal portion on Nov. 9. Both start at 10 a.m. at the chamber. The chamber will vote later on approving the policy agenda for 2024.
Kent Lawrence, chamber board treasurer and Decatur Planning Commission chairman, said a new zoning ordinance is almost complete and ready for a City Council review.
Lawrence said the short-term rental committee is finished with its work and is waiting on the approval of the new zoning ordinance. It will then present a proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.
“We’re prepared,” Lawrence said. “We just want to pass the whole zoning rewrite before it’s presented. We do have a written ordinance that’s ready (for Planning Commission and council consideration).”
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Carlton McMasters said they hope regulations pertaining to long-term rentals — leases extending more than a week — will follow the short-term rental changes.
McMasters said long-term rental regulations should address the build-to-rent issue. This issue recently became controversial when a developer started building the Foxwood Farm subdivision in the Burningtree area with the plan to sell the homes to investors who will then rent them out rather than selling them.
The neighbors along Kiowa Trail protested to the City Council and got a moratorium against build-to-rents, but Foxwood Farm — which had already received city approval — isn’t included in the temporary ban.
Crystal Brown, chamber president and chief executive officer, said the chamber board recently discussed the build-to-rent issue. This included setting some design standards.
“We don’t want to stifle growth, obviously,” Brown said.
Brown said build-to-rent (BTR) is a big issue because the investors are often absentee landlords.
McMasters said there’s a problem with people coming in and buying single-family homes and then renting them out.
Chamber Public Policy Committee chairman Wade Weaver said the thing that caused the problem “is you didn’t know in the beginning” of the plan for a build-to-rent subdivision. "We need a way to find out on the front end."
Ladner said, aside from the temporary ban, build-to-rents are allowed now in Decatur.
“Zoning is for single-family (homes),” Lawrence added. “And it doesn’t matter if its owner-occupied or rented.”
McMasters said most municipalities and counties include design standards on BTRs under a PRD zoning. In Decatur, PRD is a special zoning district for development that allows the city to set design standards, he said.
Ladner warned there could be a legal problem with design standards for BTRs “when they can build the exact same thing in the exact spot that are not rentals, and you have no design standard.”
Lawrence said he doesn’t believe the city can put design standards on build-to-rent homes unless they’re in a PRD.
“We can apply design standards in a PRD,” Lawrence said. “I really don’t see that happening. There’s too many things to try to control, but the main thing is to be aware this development is for build-to-rent on the front end.”
Lawrence said one of the major problems with Foxwood Farm is that it's part of an existing subdivision, rather than a stand-alone subdivision.
“A build-to-rent should be, in my opinion, a stand-alone subdivision,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the chamber board “is for build-to-rent, but there needs to be some control over it so the developer just doesn’t build wherever he wants.”
He added that it could be a “special use” in a zone, which would require a variance from the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustments.
---
Long-term rentals
The chamber committee also supports the city creating regulations of long-term rentals. The BTR issue brought back the long-term rental issues that have long been recognized by city officials, but few steps have been taken to comprehensively address them.
Among the problems posed by long-term rentals are absentee landlords, dilapidated housing and overcrowded homes.
Other highlights from the local agenda meeting:
• The committee discussed whether they wanted to keep support for making the Moulton Street railroad crossing a quiet zone.
Kelly Thomas, Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority president and CEO, said the Moulton Street crossing’s noise hasn’t been an issue.
However, Brown said it should become a quiet zone because of plans to build a new farmers market off First Avenue Southeast. It was also pointed out that a new hotel and a new residential hall for the Alabama Center for the Arts will open soon not far from this crossing.
• Brown said one developer is concerned about the city’s plan to move from a 2009 building code to the 2018 code.
Lawrence pointed out that all municipalities are now using the 2018 code.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he’s not sure if they can resolve the code-change issue in a chamber meeting.
• Bowling suggested the chamber support changes to the state’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax, an 8% tax that out-of-state online sellers pay. With the move away from local purchases at brick-and-mortar stores to online sales, city officials have been concerned with the reduction in sales and use tax revenues that impact their budgets.
“The current structure is not good for the city,” Ladner said.
The committee agreed that this issue needs to be in the state agenda.
• Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Industrial Development Association, said they received a grant to build a 200,000-square-foot building pad at the Morgan Center Business Park.
He said they should begin seeking bids in September.
Nails said this entices a new company to move into a location because they know they won’t face the extra expense or delay of doing the grading necessary for a building pad.
“There are very few pad-ready sites in the TVA region so having a 200,000-square-foot pad that’s ready to start makes it more attractive,” Nails said.
• Danielle Gibson, Decatur-Morgan County Tourism executive director, suggested the committee support the planned civil rights museum in Northwest Decatur that is slated to soon include the historic home of Judge James E. Horton, who presided over a Scottsboro Boys trial.
The plan is for the home to be moved sometime this year from its Greenbrier location to 212 Church St. N.W. in the Old Town neighborhood of Decatur.
• Brown said they need to add to the agenda that they support an electric vehicle training center at Alabama Robotics Technology Park.
The state Legislature approved in the spring session a $30 million EV training center on state-owned property immediately south of the robotics park on U.S. 31.
“That’s huge for us because EV is coming,” Brown said.
• Ladner said he is working with the mayor, state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge officials to create more opportunities for the public to use the refuge, including bicycle trails and more kayak trails.
