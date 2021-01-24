Paramedic Chris Hill began this month quarantined with a COVID-19 infection that he'd seen as inevitable because of his job with First Response Ambulance Service.
“We knew that no matter what we did that we would likely get the virus,” he said.
After transporting coronavirus positive patients during a busy shift two days before Christmas, he jokingly told his wife, Rebecca Hill, an EMT, that his early present probably would be COVID-19.
Three days later, he tested positive for the virus. He didn't return to work until Jan. 7, a day after his quarantine ended.
Chris Hill's experiences illustrate the challenges first responders face. Their days consist of long, often short-handed shifts and frequent exposure to the virus despite taking proper precautions.
Rebecca Hill has somehow avoided getting COVID-19 despite eight months of repeated exposure while teaming with her husband on a First Response crew.
“For me, I feel extremely lucky,” Rebecca Hill said. “I guess my immune system is strong.”
David Childers, president and owner of HealthCare Investment Group, which owns First Response, said personnel at ambulance services, hospitals and fire and police departments are all facing sometimes overwhelming circumstances because of the virus that was first detected in Alabama in mid-March and in Morgan County on March 26.
“We’re all in uncharted waters,” Childers said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the state has had 439,442 positive cases with 6,657 deaths from COVID-19 through Saturday. Morgan County has had 12,594 cases and 142 deaths.
Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton said his department has had some positive tests among his 111 firefighters and staff but most have come from contact outside of work. Firefighters aren’t only fighting fires. They’re responding to medical calls, wrecks and other safety issues in the city.
“We’ve really done well for the amount of people we have,” Thornton said.
The pandemic environment has put a strain on First Response. Its employees have worked more overtime than normal, and call volumes have been almost overwhelming at times. The service has had as few as three ambulances available at times because of the virus's impact on employee availability.
Long waits at Decatur Morgan and Parkway hospitals also have impacted ambulance availability.
Chris Hill said sometimes they have to wait at a hospital with a patient more than three hours to get a bed. He said ambulance personnel understand the hospital employees are dealing with the same pressures of understaffing and overwork because of extra COVID-19 patients and the precautions required to work with them.
Manpower shortages
The first few months of the coronavirus pandemic weren’t bad because of the state’s stay-at-home order, the Hills said, but the demands of the job have grown immensely since June. Chris Hill said the pressure of the high call volume and 80-hour weeks led some ambulance personnel to quit, adding to the employee shortage.
“At any given time, we might have three or four people out,” he said.
Chris Hill said people are calling the service because they’re scared, they’re not sure why they’re sick, they've waited until the last minute to get checked out or they just want a ride to the hospital. All this adds up to a call volume that stretches the ambulance service's limits.
“We go into homes and people aren’t wearing masks,” Chris Hill said. “We’ve had people who don’t tell us they have COVID until we arrive at the hospital. Some people just don’t understand how serious this is.”
Chris Hill said before the pandemic people would often refuse to go to the hospital until the last minute.
“Now, they will want to go with just the sniffles,” he said.
Rebecca Hill said they’ve had patients “want to go to the hospital even though they don’t have any of the COVID-19 symptoms.”
Chris Hill’s advice is for people to just to stay home if they develop any symptoms, get tested by their doctor or a medical facility if they want and call 911 only when absolutely necessary.
“People just need to stay home so they don’t spread this thing,” Chris Hill said.
They work with the hope the coronavirus vaccines will soon end this pandemic.
Vaccination programs
A quick end to the pandemic does not seem likely, however. While the state was told last year that it would receive about 112,000 doses per week of the two-dose vaccine, officials said Friday, it has only been receiving 50,000-60,000 doses a week.
With nearly 5 million people, Alabama has received 502,950 vaccine doses and 223,887 had been administered through Friday, the state health department reported.
President Joe Biden has vowed to dispense 100 million shots in his first 100 days. In one of his first orders of business, he signed 10 executive orders Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including some aimed at accelerating vaccine production, according to The Associated Press.
Rebecca Hill was one of the first people locally to get the vaccine in December, and she said she’s had no side-effects. She received her second dose last week. She’s happy she did because now she can travel to England where she’s from and see her family.
Her husband, who admitted he was reluctant to take the vaccine, hopes to receive his first dose soon. First responders are now eligible for the vaccines as a high priority group.
“I know a lot of people are reluctant to take the vaccine, but this may be our only way to get past this,” Chris Hill said.
