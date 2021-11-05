A geotechnical report shows soil conditions beneath Carrie Matthews Recreation Center could push up costs for its renovation, with no guarantee there won’t be a recurrence of structural damage to the building, City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Thursday.
The City Council allocated $1.8 million to renovate the Northwest Decatur center, and Prewitt said this could increase to more than $2.5 million based on concerns raised in the report.
Prewitt said the City Council has a decision to make following the report received this week.
“Do they want to spend $2.5 million or whatever it costs to renovate Carrie Matthews when the problems could happen again?” Prewitt said. “Or, do they spend $4 million to $4.5 million on a brand-new building that’s hopefully on solid ground? That’s a decision for the council to make.”
Carrie Matthews has been closed for over a year because of problems with sinking floors, particularly in the gymnasium. The city hired Mid-South Testing Inc. to explore the center’s subsurface soil conditions for $5,375.
The city paid Building Construction Associates $27,000 to remove a portion of the gymnasium floor so Mid-South could get to the soil beneath the building to determine if it can bear the weight of the building.
Prewitt said the report shows Mid-South engineer Ron Stroup found “fairly decent soil” for the first 15 inches or so. The report says testing hit a gray soil with inorganic clay from 15 to 28 inches deep.
At greater depths, it “encountered a yellow and gray mottled, fat clay.” They found the clay is “of high plasticity, soft to very soft and very moist to wet" between 28 inches and 7 feet deep, the report says. Below 7 feet, the fat clay had a lower moisture content and "the consistency was medium stiff to stiff."
There are methods of construction, like using helical piers for foundation support, that would allow for a renovation of the center, Prewitt said.
However, Prewitt said the problem Stroup found is dirt could in the future wash away and create some of the problems that the building has now.
Some of Stroup’s observations in his Nov. 1 report include:
• A void was observed of 1 to 2 inches under the floor slabs in various areas.
• A volume of storm water goes under the center in the gym area and where this water exits is unknown. He “strongly suspects there is a geological feature or preferential pathway” under the structure.
• Soft or weak-bearing soils need to be removed and excavations backfilled.
• High soil moisture content is present so they would need to capture the water from the downspouts and pipe it away from the building, as they previously did on the south side of the gym.
Mayor Tab Bowling would not comment Thursday other than to say he would talk about the report at Monday’s City Council work session. However, last week the mayor said the unfavorable soil testing results at Carrie Matthews would likely mean the building will be torn down rather than renovated.
---
Jackson favors renovation
Council President Jacob Ladner said the report makes him rethink the idea of renovating Carrie Matthews. He pointed out that the only options are renovating or demolishing the old center and building a new center in Northwest Decatur.
“I’m definitely in the camp of wanting to do what’s right for the next generation,” Ladner said. “And, in my mind, that’s building a nice, new Carrie Matthews.”
Ladner said the report just came out this week so they have not had a chance to look at possible new locations within the neighborhood. He said he wants Prewitt to tell the council if it’s possible to rebuild somewhere on the current Carrie Matthew site.
Councilman Billy Jackson has been vocal in his desire to renovate the 52-year-old Carrie Matthews that he says means a lot to this community. The center’s location near the Sterrs Housing Project and its centralized location in a low-income area of Decatur make it essential for the city, he said.
Jackson’s stance doesn’t change with the 39% increase in estimated renovation costs.
“With COVID, this kind of increase isn’t unreasonable,” Jackson said. “I don’t see a real deterrent when the building is so important historically and for the youth aspect in our community. This doesn’t change my perspective one iota.”
Jackson said the possibility of a recurrence also isn’t an issue to him. He has said there aren’t any property options in this community on which to rebuild.
“That building has been sitting there 52 years,” Jackson said. “If we get 20 or 25 more years out of it, a future government will have to deal with it.”
---
Youth Services' needs
Decatur Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said it’s the council’s decision on whether to renovate Carrie Matthews or build a new center.
Youth Services previously used Carrie Matthews for its programs and is facing a second year without a home for its popular basketball league. DYS leaders are working with school officials to possibly use some of the school gymnasiums for the league.
“I just need a building as quickly as possible,” Watkins said.
If the council decides to build a new center, Watkins said he needs a gymnasium, 12 offices and rooms big enough for culinary arts, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and a sound studio.
“We need something big enough for everything we’re trying to do,” Watkins said. “We don’t want a rec center. Other than a gym, we need a building for our programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.