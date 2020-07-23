A second attempt to rezone the unfinished portion of the City View Farms subdivision has been rejected by the Decatur Planning Commission.
Owner Vernon Lane wanted to return his 32.32 acres at 2735 Old Moulton Road Southwest from a residential-1 zoning to the original agriculture zoning, but a split commission was reluctant this week to revert to the agriculture zoning.
The property has 15 undeveloped lots for the subdivision. In 2015, Lane wanted to rezone the property for a proposed gated, upscale apartment complex. Neighboring residents protested and the commission voted down the request so the property stayed zoned for single-family residences.
Engineer Blake McAnally, of Pugh, Wright, McAnally Engineering Services, said Lane, his client, never finished the subdivision so now he wants to build a home for himself and use the remaining land as a cow pasture. Lane plans to build the home closer to Old Moulton Road.
McAnally added that part of the property is zoned institutional because a school once stood there.
The motion to recommend the rezoning failed because of a 3-3 vote. A majority vote is required for passage. Three members were absent. Lane can appeal to the City Council to go against the recommendation.
Planning Commissioners Myra Burroughs and Frances Tate expressed concern about going back to an agricultural zoning.
“Our custom as a Planning Commission is we don’t go back to an ag zoning,” Burroughs said.
Tate said a change would go against the city’s One Decatur comprehensive plan. She said she is also concerned that, if Lane sells the property, an ag zoning opens up the property to uses in addition to raising cows there.
McAnally said residential-1 “is the most restrictive zoning but there are significant limits to an ag zone. They’re not going to put anything commercial on this property if it’s zoned for agriculture without going to the BOZA (Board of Zoning Adjustments) for a variance.”
Joseph Perez, a new planner in the Planning Department, said the city received no negative response from about 10 neighbors in City View.
Mayor Tab Bowling, who lives on Weatherly Circle Southwest, adjacent to the Lane property, said his homeowners association board doesn’t oppose the rezoning and his neighbors aren’t against it. He said he doesn’t object as long as the cows stay fenced in on the property.
“Most of the feedback I got was positive,” Bowling said. “It would be like looking out our backdoor and seeing our piece of a little country living.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said two City View residents called opposing the change “because they were concerned about having cattle adjacent to them.”
Burroughs was concerned that the city didn’t notify more people of this proposed change because she said a rezoning would impact additional City View residents and those who live in the subdivisions on the north side of Old Moulton Road.
“I don’t see putting ag right in the middle of all of these residences,” Burroughs said.
Lawrence also voted against the rezoning. Voting to allow it were Joseph Wynn, Dan Culpepper and Gary Borden.
In other business, the Planning Commission voted to recommend prezoning 1.67 acres owned by RaceTrac Petroleum at the corner of Beltline Road and Alabama 20 to light manufacturing.
The city prezones properties in anticipation of annexation.
The company plans to expand the Raceway gas and convenience store and add diesel fuel sales to the business, Lawrence said.
The project is contingent on the city annexing the property in 180 days, Perez said.
