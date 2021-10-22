Efforts to make Decatur more attractive to young professionals will get a boost soon when an ax-throwing business opens downtown.
Local resident Tony Hopkins is opening a Civil Axe franchise, possibly as early as Thursday, on Second Avenue Southeast, next to Indigo’s and upstairs from RailYard restaurant. The business will include a bar that sells beer and wine.
Young professional Miracle Osborne said she’s glad to see Decatur finally joining the ax-throwing trend, especially because people can stay in the city instead of venturing to Huntsville for the activity.
Osborne said ax-throwing is popular among young professionals.
“I’ve done it a couple of times and it was a lot of fun,” Osborne said. “Ax-throwing businesses are kind of like escape rooms and coffee shops. They’re kind of expected now.”
The axes are thrown at wood targets that resemble a large dartboard.
CBS News listed ax throwing as one of the hottest trends in the country prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 317% increase in sales in 2019 compared to 2018.
Hopkins, who works for Gobble-Fite Lumber Co., and his wife, Aimee, used to frequent the Civil Axe franchise in Huntsville. While he said he is a better thrower than his wife, Hopkins said men aren’t always better at throwing an ax than women.
“It’s more about how you throw it than about the muscle you put into throwing it,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said he had a conversation with owner of the Civil Axe in Huntsville about the targets.
“He was buying the pine from a retail store and having to measure and do the cuts himself,” Hopkins said. “That cost a lot of time and money.”
Hopkins said he told the owner he could measure, cut and supply the pine for the targets for the same price.
The owner jumped on the proposal, and later switched the targets from pine to poplar wood.
“Now I support 38 locations with targets,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said he encouraged the the owner of the Huntsville franchise to open a Civil Axe location in Decatur, but the owner said he didn’t know enough people in the city to locate here.
Knowing people in the city isn’t a problem for the native Hopkins, who grew up on Decatur’s youth baseball fields. Hopkins once was league president of the Dixie Youth Baseball league in the Flint area of Decatur, he said.
“Getting a business started is much more difficult than running a baseball park,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins’ five employees are working hard to prepare the 4,180-square-foot retail space on Second Avenue. He plans to start out with 14 targets, but there’s room for many more.
The business has room for 180 people, and Hopkins plans to start with seating for 95. The space provides enough room for private meetings.
“I’m already booking corporate parties,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said ax-throwing is popular among business and industrial leaders as a team-building activity.
Osborne, who works in human resources for Decatur’s ITW-Sexton manufacturing plant, said she’s been to one of those team-building activities.
“I’m all about taking time to interact outside of work so people get past their work title and get to know each other,” Osborne said.
The corporate Civil Axe website also promotes using the facilities for fundraisers.
Crystal Brown, president of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said the ax-throwing business is another quality-of-life addition to the city like the Cook Museum of Natural Science and the L&N Railroad Depot.
“It’s an entertainment opportunity in which we’re able to fill a need that keeps the revenue here,” Brown said.
Hopkins said he plans to open daily from 5 until 10 p.m. Closing times are scheduled for midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. on Sundays. For individuals, Hopkins said $22 will get an hour of ax-throwing. The price for groups will vary depending on size.
