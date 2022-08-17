Residents have mixed, but generally favorable, views on a city proposal for two Upper River Road intersections, one at Alabama 67 and the other at Old River and Indian Hills roads.
With three large residential subdivisions and an upscale apartment complex under construction or in the planning stages, Upper River Road is one of Decatur’s hottest growth areas. A major subdivision off Upper Road is also planned for nearby Priceville.
About 30 people attended a public input meeting at Turner-Surles Community Resource Center last week, the first such meeting that City Engineer Carl Prewitt has held. He said he wanted residents to be aware of the plans proposed by consultant Garver Engineering, of Huntsville.
Hickory Hills resident Sue Milner said she believes both projects “will make traffic much better.”
A roundabout with a 125-foot diameter at Upper River Road and Old River Road/Indian Hills Road is among the proposed projects. Few roundabouts exist in the city, although there are several in the New Albany historic district.
Randy Smith, of Hunterwood Drive, said he loves the roundabout proposal because it will slow Upper River Road traffic and make the road safer. However, he wishes the roundabout were bigger to anticipate the growth that’s coming to the area.
“We need something they can expand later,” Smith said. “The problem is city officials never think far enough ahead. They’re always trying to save a penny.”
Chuck Johns, of Indian Hills Road, said he knows Americans aren’t fond of roundabouts so there aren’t many in the United States, but they're popular in Europe.
“American drivers are too self-centered,” Johns said.
Johns said Garver created a good design for the roundabout, but he has no faith the city of Decatur will execute it properly because “they will want to make cost savings at critical points.”
He added the Police Department needs to do a better job of keeping large trucks from leaving the truck route on Alabama 67 and using Indian Hills and Old River roads. He said he likes that the roundabout widens the intersection so 18-wheelers can make a right turn from Indian Hills Road to Upper River Road without rolling over.
Johns said warnings of the upcoming roundabout will be needed because it’s so unique to the area.
“People who live here will get used to it but people coming from Priceville and other areas will need to be warned that they’re coming up on a roundabout,” Johns said.
Rob Wilson, of the citizens group 1DUCK (OneDecatur United Citizens Kaizen), said roundabouts work well in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
“They use rumble strips to reduce speeds as drivers approach the roundabouts,” Wilson said.
Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, leader of 1DUCK, said the center of the roundabout needs landscaping “that’s aesthetically pleasing and needs minimal upkeep.” She said the city also needs to make sure litter is routinely cleaned out of this landscaping.
Prewitt said he does not have an estimate on the cost of the proposed roundabout.
The other Upper River Road project would realign its intersection with Alabama 67.
In 2020, Garver did a study of 14 intersections in Southeast Decatur and Priceville on behalf of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The study found that traffic turning right off Upper River Road onto Alabama 67 is a major concern, particularly during morning rush hour traffic.
Left turns are also a safety issue because Upper River joins the highway at an acute angle instead of the preferred right angle, which the realignment would create.
The City Council approved in December engineering and design of the improved Upper River Road-Alabama 67 intersection for $126,810. The council hired Wisener LLC, of Guntersville, in July for $12,700 to do an appraisal and negotiate the purchase of the one piece of property needed for a right of way. The overall budget for the project is roughly $2.4 million.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he takes the same stance as former Councilman Gary Hammon in opposing a traffic signal at the intersection. Ladner said he doesn’t want another traffic signal on Alabama 67 because it interrupts traffic flow.
However, the residents in that area preferred a realignment plan that includes a new traffic signal.
“They need to change the speed limit on 67, at least until they reach the water (at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge), to 45 mph,” said Smith, who pointed out there have been several serious wrecks at the Upper River Road intersection over the years.
Old River Road resident Paul Gilbert said he appreciates that the city is trying to respond to the growth. He said if a traffic signal were installed at Upper River Road, blinking lights warning of the signal would be needed on Alabama 67.
“There’s a lot of trucks and cars that will run the traffic signal on 67 because they pick up so much speed coming out of Priceville,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said this occurs a lot at the Alabama 67 intersection at Indian Hills Road.
The City Council has not approved either project's design or awarded construction contracts.
