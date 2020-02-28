Residents at a Bank Street retirement home sent a petition to the mayor this week saying barricades during Saturday's Mardi Gras celebrations, as with past downtown parades, left them trapped in their homes.
City Center Village, formerly Amberley Suites hotel, is located on the north end of Bank Street at the Church Street intersection, near the staging area for Saturday's parade.
Decatur Police officials say they plan to stick with the new north-to-south parade route, which on Saturday began on Bank Street, continued to Lee Street and Second Avenue and ended at Grant Street Southwest.
“We tried to leave at 6:30 a.m., and we couldn’t get out,” said Maria Pennefather, the main force behind the petition signed by 50 residents.
Pennefather said she heard several complaints during the day, including one resident having a hard time getting out to go to the hospital, another unable to leave to visit friends and one resident unable to receive friends.
“They got so frustrated that they gave up and just went back home,” Pennefather said.
Pennefather said she is worried that an emergency will occur and an ambulance won't be able to get in or out of the property.
City Center resident Ruby Thompson said it’s frustrating when she and her neighbors can’t leave their homes for an entire day. Her daughter tried to come in and watch the Mardi Gras parade with her, but finally gave up out of frustration.
“When we get out to move the cones, the people who set them up are so aggressive,” Thompson said. “They started yelling at us.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he talked to Thompson and he is trying to help the City Center residents. He said there’s a locked gate on the property’s fence to Lafayette Street that would give them an exit to Railroad and Wilson streets.
“There appears to be a sinkhole at the gate,” Bowling said. “If it’s in the city’s right of way, we may be able to help them. If it isn’t (in the right of way), the apartment complex would have to fix it.”
For Saturday’s Carnegie Carnival parade, the Police Department reversed the city’s traditional south-to-north parade route and shortened it on the south end so as not to block Gordon Drive Southeast and the overpass above railroad tracks.
Police Chief Nate Allen said this was the first time for the parade to move north to south, “so we’ll look at what we’re doing and make changes if necessary. We were pleased with how it went.”
Carnegie Visual Arts Center Executive Director Kim Mitchell said they loved the new direction of the parade in its ninth year.
“We had more space to line up (in the Church Street area),” Mitchell said. “It ended at the (Morgan County-Decatur) Farmers Market, and this was a good place for people to get out of their floats.”
Mitchell said the one problem area was Bank Street. Organizers want to close off Bank Street to vehicles, but they had a hard time keeping people from parking in what usually are parking spots along the road.
“Standing behind the cars along the parade is dangerous,” Mitchell said.
She said they plan to buy more barricades to use along Bank Street next year. That's a move that could exacerbate concerns of City Center residents.
“Carnegie Carnival is probably one of the busiest days of the year,” Bowling said. “We have the half-marathon, the children’s parade, the dog parade and the Mardi Gras parade. That covers the whole day, while the homecoming parades and Christmas parade are done in a few hours."
