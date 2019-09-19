As the Spring Avenue widening project approaches possible paving completion in mid-October and the opening of new lanes by the end of the year, some neighbors have become worried about speeds on the Southwest Decatur street.
Don Riley, who lives in the Vestavia Court subdivision near the intersection of Spring and Vestavia Drive, said motorists are going too fast as construction continues, and he’s worried they’ll go even faster once new lanes open.
“Even when guys are working on the road, they come by here about 70 miles per hour,” Riley said. “And if the flagman tries to slow them down, they get mad.
“We’ve seen some real close calls on people (almost) getting hit, people pulling out in front of people. … Once they open this up, they need a lot of police presence out here to get everybody to slow down.”
Emily Long, police spokeswoman, said, “The Decatur Police Department will continue to monitor the major thoroughfare once it opens as a four-lane road.” She directed questions about speed limits on the road to the city Engineering Department.
An $11.7 million project is widening Spring Avenue from Cedar Lake Road to Day Road. It'll go from two to four lanes, with an additional center turn lane in some sections, and have a shared-use trail, or bicycle path, on the west side. This is the 17th month of the road construction stage of the project, but utilities work on the road began before that, in January 2017.
Speed limit signs of 35 mph are posted just before the area of widening for drivers in each direction. There were no speed limit signs posted Tuesday morning within the area being widened.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the road’s pre-construction speed limit of 40 mph will be the speed limit when all four lanes open unless the City Council decides to change it. Regarding traffic hazards during construction, Prewitt said that once barrels are removed from the road and lanes can be aligned straighter on the completed road “it should be better.”
Terry Kellum, who lives south of Day Road where Spring Avenue becomes Austinville Flint Road, said he’s also worried about motorists rushing as they use Spring Avenue for a shortcut to and from U.S. 31.
“People come here rather than going on the Beltline,” he said. “They’ll be drag racing to get down here to get in front of somebody.”
Kellum said he was also concerned about motorists “bottlenecking at Day Road” where the two southbound lanes of the widened Spring Avenue will narrow to one.
Prewitt said he doesn’t foresee congestion at that point, which he said is “no different from Central Parkway right at Wilson Morgan Lake changing” from two southbound lanes to one.
Meanwhile, crews on Spring Avenue continued to work this week on culverts and sloping the ground on either side of the road in preparation for sod. David Lewis, project engineer with Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers, said the shared-use path could be paved this week and paving of the road may resume next week. Paving could be completed by mid-October if the weather cooperates.
But once paving is complete, the road probably will remain limited to two lanes of traffic while final aspects of the project are completed.
“You’re still going to see work until the end of the year,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of finish-type work that has to be done.”
New traffic-activated signals, poles and lines have to be installed along Spring at Cedar Lake Road, Tammy Street and Vestavia Drive to accommodate additional lanes of traffic. Striping and crosswalks also have to be put down, and any deficiencies noted in inspections will have to be corrected.
“I always say the end of December — we’re on schedule for that,” Lewis said of opening all four lanes.
He said he grew up in Hartselle using Spring Avenue to come to Decatur and wants the completed Spring Avenue project to be done right.
“I’m going to drive it like everybody else,” he said. “It’s more than just for my company. I take being the project engineer very seriously. I think everybody’s going to be very pleased with it when it’s done.”
