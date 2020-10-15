A new family owned restaurant, Best Taste ‘N Town, is scheduled to open Friday in what was once Cedar Ridge Golf Course’s 19th Hole clubhouse and restaurant.
Siblings Terrence Baker and Shemeika Baker are partnering with their cousin, Jannie Wright, in opening the restaurant near the corner of Modaus Road Southwest and Shady Grove Lane, adjacent to Austin High School.
“The idea is to have a great family home feel,” so many of the restaurant employees will be family members, Terrence Baker said.
The Bakers have a long history in the restaurant business. Terrence Baker worked for his father, Jerry Nash, the longtime owner of Nash BBQ, before becoming an electrician.
Shemeika Baker has worked at Waffle House on Beltline Road Southwest for 18 years, working her way up to manager.
Terrence Baker said his sister will run the restaurant, he and Wright will share the business duties and all will pitch in on working in the establishment.
“It will be easy for me to go in and handle the cooking and running the restaurant while the other two will put their four eyes on the books,” Shemeika Baker said.
Wright still lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she owns a clothing boutique, but she said she plans to come to Decatur and work in the business often.
Wright said the restaurant was born from the initial idea of the two women wanting to start a food truck. However, Shemeika Baker said the city’s laws aren’t conducive to food trucks so they started looking for a building.
The feature menu items will be breakfast wraps, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, chicken wings and burgers, he said.
“Our restaurant will serve all-American style food with a little love,” Terrence Baker said.
They plan to open for breakfast at 4:30 a.m. Normal closing time will 9:30, but Terrence Baker said they will be flexible to accommodate potential customers attending the school’s activities and ballgames.
“We want the kids from the school and their parents to eat here as often as possible,” he said.
