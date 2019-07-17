Two Decatur restaurants are changing locations while two more are preparing to open soon.
Alphonso’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant is leaving its Sixth Avenue location next to Lynn Layton Nissan after 27 years and moving to Beltline Road Southwest near Honda of Decatur.
Fulin’s Asian Cuisine is moving out of The Crossings of Decatur and going to the Point Mallard Centre on Point Mallard Parkway at Indian Hills Road.
Steakdown Decatur is on track to open on Second Avenue Northeast across from the Princess Theatre in August. City officials said Rock N’ Roll Sushi is expected to open soon in the Beltline Place shopping center in front of Hobby Lobby.
The City Council approved alcohol licenses for all four restaurants at Monday’s meeting.
“They’re all moving for different reasons, but I think it’s a sign of a healthy economy that these restaurants are moving,” City Director of Development Wally Terry said. “It’s just a natural process in retail and part of the free market.”
Alphonso’s owner Marie Barbee said Tuesday that the age of her building had become an issue.
“It’s really just time to take that next step,” said Barbee, whose father started the restaurant 42 years ago. “I’m just tired of fighting the old building.”
Barbee’s restaurant is moving into the center owned by Jeff Parker. It will be neighbors with Lawler’s Barbecue and Cheeseburger Bobby’s. This leaves openings for two more businesses, Parker said.
The contractor began pouring the slab Monday for the Alphonso’s location. The construction work is expected to take about 90 days, Parker said.
Barbee said she hopes to open in late October. The new restaurant will feature a bar and a larger kitchen. She employs 20 people now, and she said she may need to add a few more in the new location.
Fulin’s owner Sam Chin said he plans to open in the Point Mallard Centre, which is anchored by Publix, on Aug. 1. He said he’s leaving his current location for more exclusivity in the market. Ninja Sushi and Steakhouse opened in The Crossings in 2014. Rock N’ Roll Sushi will also be near the Target-anchored Crossings.
On Monday, the owners of the Steakdown Decatur had to ask the City Council for leniency. Sal Jasso of the Revenue Department and the Police Department refused to recommend approval of their alcohol license.
Owners Curtis Parker, Vincent Stephens and John Mullican said the issues that raised concerns are behind them.
Mullican, who will be the front of the house manager, said he and the restaurant’s employees will be attending a class on professional alcohol service that teaches responsibility to the clientele.
The City Council unanimously agreed to give the men a second chance, but Council President Paige Bibbee told them they would be facing zero-tolerance scrutiny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.