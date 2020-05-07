A resurfacing project beginning today on Alabama 67 in Morgan County will cause traffic delays that a shop owner worries could reduce business, but a commuter said a smoother road is needed.
The $2.6 million project will resurface an 11.4-mile stretch from just north of Indian Hills Road in Decatur to just south of Alabama 36, southeast of Somerville, and wrap up in “mid-to-late summer,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Tammy Dobbs said she is willing to endure a temporarily longer commute to her job as a pharmacy technician at Pill Box Pharmacy on Alabama 67 if the resurfacing eliminates potholes that could potentially damage a vehicle.
“It’s got some pretty bad spots in it,” she said. “They fixed a couple of potholes, but some of them felt like they were knocking the bottom out of your car if you hit them.”
Seth Burkett, a spokesman with ALDOT, said the majority of the project will occur on the two-lane portion of Alabama 67.
“You’ll have a single-lane closure with traffic stopped in one direction with either flaggers or a pilot car with it alternating,” he said. “That’s what typically happens on a project like this.”
Burkett said that lane closures will occur on small sections of the road but not the whole length of the project.
Dobbs expects it to add time to her 15-minute drive to work from her home Somerville.
“I’ve already talked about going a different way to work,” Dobbs said.
Shannon King, the owner of Fathead Fanny Bagels and Buns on Alabama 67, said she plans to leave earlier to make it to her shop.
She added that the road work may affect her business but she thinks it would've had a bigger impact at another time in the year.
“We took a hit from the coronavirus, and we are just getting in the groove again,” King said. “I feel like it may kick us a little bit, but if it was going to happen anytime this year, summer wouldn’t be the worst time.”
The state will fund 20% of the project with the other 80% coming from federal funds. The state funding will mostly come from money collected from the 6-cent increase in the gas tax.
The project, which is being handled by Whitaker Contracting, comes on the tail end of a period where traffic volumes decreased drastically in April because of the state's stay-home health order.
Although traffic is starting to pick back up after some restrictions expired last week, Burkett said there are still fewer motorists commuting to work and that could help traffic flow in work areas.
“Hopefully, lighter traffic will mean less delay for motorists,” he said. “Traffic has been picking up the last several days, but it’s still down from normal volumes. But there will be delays, and motorists need to be aware of that.”
Burkett added that potholes will not form as frequently as they did before the resurfacing, and the new surface will give motorists a smoother drive.
Burkett said there is no official detour for the project but pointed out Alabama 36 as a possible alternate route.
The contractor will begin with patching today and continue until early next week. Then, it will begin removing the old pavement by the middle of next week.
