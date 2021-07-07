During his three decades leading the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, John Seymour had other job prospects.
But Seymour, 77, who retired July 1 as president and chief executive officer, stayed on. The reason: “It was the people, the commitment to the community of the people."
“In our business, we rely solely on volunteers and people that want to find ways to improve the community, and there’s a lot of those people here, a lot of them,” he said.
Seymour, who joined the chamber in 1991, acknowledges there are other communities whose residents have that level of dedication.
“But if you know what you have where you are, there’s no point in taking a chance somewhere else,” he said. From chamber volunteers to elected officials, “the people here have been great to work with,” Seymour said. “There are exceptions to the rule, but very few people will tell you no when you ask for help. If it’s a worthwhile event and a worthwhile project, they’re willing to be involved.”
Seymour said it’s been most rewarding having the support to take on some major projects. Those include working with the city of Decatur and other local partners in the early 1990s to develop the riverfront at Rhodes Ferry Park, then partnering again with the city to commission a long-range plan, Envision Decatur, that identified riverfront development and downtown redevelopment as critical initiatives.
The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority was formed out of that effort and, according to the authority, more than $85 million in direct investment transformed downtown Decatur over a 10-year period.
Seymour also noted the progress made in attracting retail business here.
“We started out with a list of businesses” that were located in other towns — Target, Old Navy, Kohl’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden — and were luring local residents elsewhere to shop or eat while siphoning off tax money.
“We filled a lot of those gaps,” he said. “We’ve been pretty successful with stopping what’s called retail tax leakage to other communities and keeping that money here.” He said that Sunday alcohol sales becoming legal in Decatur helped in recruiting additional restaurants here.
Ellen Didier, whose Red Sage Communications works with chambers of commerce and economic developers around the state, said that “for communities our size, the chamber we have is extraordinarily strong.”
“John led the way in establishing a chamber that is effective for the businesses it represents and an incredible catalyst for ongoing, continued community change,” said Didier, Red Sage’s president and creative director.
Didier, who has known Seymour for almost 25 years, said he has “a way of bringing people to the table” from the education, business and government sectors “and getting them excited about a vision and finding ways to make it happen.”
Seymour has been a mentor for Didier, who served on some chamber committees before founding her business in 2006. After starting Red Sage, she was a chamber board member and eventually board chair.
'He took a chance'
Seymour has been a mentor for more than 18 years for Jim Page, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama since 2012. Page, who previously was vice president of public policy and business development at the Decatur-Morgan County chamber, interviewed with Seymour in 2002.
“He took a chance on a wet-behind-the-ears 24-year-old,” said Page who, a week into the new job, realized he was in the right field. Seymour was a supportive and encouraging boss, Page said, and “I still call on John for advice and counsel and sometimes just to vent.”
Page and Seymour have served together on the board of directors of both the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama.
“He’s a well-respected leader throughout Alabama,” Page said.
Seymour has some concerns about Decatur as he departs his leadership role. The Census Bureau shows a decline in population in Decatur of about 1,341 people between the actual census in 2010 and the estimate in 2019.
“The jobs are here, and the quality of life is here,” Seymour said. “We have low utility costs and taxes. So it’s concerning that our population is kind of flat. All the other economic indicators are going up, so it doesn’t jive with everything else.”
Seymour believes, though, that as more housing becomes available, “we’ll attract people to come here."
“At last count I heard there were 40 houses on the market. We can’t grow if there’s no place for people to live,” Seymour said.
According to Seymour, his successor as CEO, Crystal Brown, was called on in 2018 to help the chamber develop its five-year plan to address four major economic development areas, including residential development, and led that effort in her new role then as vice president of development. In the following two years, seven new housing developments with nearly 500 new single-family homes have been announced.
“If (the builders) can get the materials they need, by the end of the summer we should have some more places for people to live,” he said.
Seymour believes the greatest challenge ahead is developing the local workforce, as some businesses must adjust their hours because of staff shortages and to offer bonuses to recruit new hires.
“We hear that all the time now, about the shortage of people to fill jobs,” he said. “I think that’s something we’ve got to work on. We’ve got to fill these jobs. We’ve got a real advantage with Calhoun (Community College) being here. They have a tremendous workforce development initiative.”
One disappointment for Seymour during his tenure was the now-defunct Sweetwater development that was planned for the southwest corner of Alabama 20 and Interstate 65 but ended up with a group of investors and the property’s owner in a legal dispute.
“We’re sorry we didn’t get that development,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll be able to attract something else.”
Construction is underway for an $18.4 million overpass that will run north and south over Alabama 20 between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.
Seymour and his wife, Judy, whose children and grandchildren live in Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, plan to remain in Decatur. And he’s open to some consultant work with other entities if it doesn’t involve lengthy travel.
“I’m not looking for another job,” Seymour said. “But I also still feel like I can contribute and maybe stay a little busy.”
