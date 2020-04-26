When Okaeri “Oky” Hernandez was a sophomore at Austin High, band director John Cooper encouraged him to demand more of himself as an alto saxophone player.
“He told me I had the second-best technique, but needed a lot of work on my tone," said Hernandez, 20, now a UAB sophomore. "He always prioritized tone over technique, but still placed me in second chair so that I could have the opportunity to grow musically."
The 2018 Austin graduate made all-state band as a senior and credited Cooper's guidance. Hernandez was among several former students who said the ability to challenge, mentor and inspire helped define Cooper, who will retire next month after 22 years as Austin's band director.
“He gave me and other students the opportunity to grow as musicians and leaders,” said Hernandez, a two-year drum major at Austin who is captain of the color guard at UAB. “I am extremely grateful in the faith and trust he put in me in allowing me to be drum major. His words keep pushing me to be the best I can be, especially in my studies.”
Hernandez also plays the saxophone in the concert bands at UAB, where he is studying biomedical sciences with plans to be an optometrist.
Cooper said age and the stress of the band director's position are the major reasons he is retiring.
“I enjoy working with people,” he said. “But Fridays during football seasons are 14- to 16-hour days. An eight-hour day is fine with me, but now I’m 55 and those long Fridays wipe me out on Saturdays.”
Earlier this month, the Decatur City Schools board approved his retirement effective May 22. He has more than 32 years in education, including stints as band director at Brookhaven and Cedar Ridge middle schools. He also served as band director at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City from 1993 to 1998 before returning to his hometown to take the band reins at Austin High.
Cooper followed Bill Brunner and Ed Nichols as the school's only band directors since it opened in 1963. Austin High Principal Melissa Scott said Friday that the position has been posted, but she didn't want to put a timetable on when a replacement for Cooper will be hired.
"Hopefully we can have someone as soon as possible," she said.
Traveling with bands
Cooper, who graduated from Decatur High in 1983 and earned a bachelor’s degree from LSU and master’s from UNA, both in music education, said band trips, especially those requiring overnight stays, are stressful.
“Parents trust you to get their kids there and back safely,” he said. “We had very few problems on any of our trips. I had great band parents over the years, but it all comes back to the band director.”
He said the band usually takes one long trip each year. Philadelphia, San Antonio, Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California, are a few locales the band visited.
He remembered one year when the band went to Washington, D.C., and one of their charter buses broke down in front of the U.S. Capitol.
“The security guys came out and told us to get the bus moved,” he said. “They stayed with us until the repairs on the bus were finished. … No two trips were the same.”
He said the logistics of hotel rooms, flights, bus rides and equipment trucks meant long hours of planning and some anxiety.
Students pushed
Former band members said Cooper will be missed at Austin.
Seth McCay, a 2004 graduate of Austin who holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Auburn, said Cooper provided him with direction in his life.
“Mr. Cooper helped instill a sense of focus, determination and character in a person that is applicable in so many more places than in a band room,” said McCay, 33, who taught music in Texas and now lives in Manhattan, New York. “He led by example. He taught us to be there for yourself and others.”
McCay said he works as a graphic designer and web designer for a concert production company that hosts concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City.
McCay, who was a tuba section leader at Austin and Auburn, said Cooper’s teaching style made his students want to do their best. “He believed entirely in his teaching and ability and expected that from others. He was always so kind and conveyed those expectations in a compassionate way. He made his students want to be the best they could be.
"My time in band under his direction was the highlight of my time at Austin High School.”
Sydney Glasgow, a 2017 Austin graduate, said she took private clarinet lessons from Cooper while she was an eighth grader at Cedar Ridge Middle School.
“He was a mentor,” she said. “He pushed me to work longer, to work more. … Sometimes he’d assign me things outside of my comfort zone.”
The 21-year-old said his advice helped her land in all-state band three years. She is now a junior in the University of Alabama band and is studying secondary education and biology.
Nichols became the school’s principal and had seen products of Cooper’s programs at Brookhaven Middle and Cedar Ridge Middle. Nichols hired Cooper in 1998.
“I had an advantage in the (job) interviews,” Cooper said. “He knew my students came to him with strong fundamentals. Talent can get you so far.”
Nichols said he worked with Cooper at their schools for about five years.
“We traveled together and became good friends,” he said. “John is one of the top band directors I’ve ever been around, and he is an incredible musician. He’s done a great job at Austin.”
Music lessons
Cooper credits his early music teachers for developing his love for music education.
He said Eva Love Holmquist taught him piano lessons before he entered the first grade. “Sometimes I might have prepared for my lessons and sometimes not,” he said. “She pushed me. She just wanted me to be better.”
He said his high school band director, Jerry Countryman at Decatur High, placed strong emphasis on details and fundamentals.
“Music education seemed like the right fit for me,” he said when it came time to selecting a college major.
He said he leaves Austin High proud that he kept the 53-year streak alive of the band receiving superior ratings at state competition. “Any success I have had comes from the students. We’ve always had the very best kids in band," he said.
In retirement, Cooper said he plans to do contract work with band directors at high schools and middle schools. He also plans to continue offering private clarinet lessons, something he has done for about 30 years, he said.
He wants to spend more time with his wife, Melissa, and two grown children, Rachel, 23, and Ben, 21. “I also want to do more with my church, the Decatur Church of Christ,” he added.
He said people will lean on music and the fine arts to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order.
“I believe strongly that music and the fine arts enrich our lives,” he said. “People are home reading, listening to music and watching television. Music makes our lives better."
He said he was glad to help band students learn life skills they can use throughout their lifetimes.
“They learn organizing, commitment, problem-solving and teamwork,” he said. “Learning time management is something they carry with them the rest of their lives. In this environment, you have to think about yourself and those around you. The skills that the big industries here want are problem-solving and how to get these done. That is what we do in band.”
