This year’s Spirit of America Festival spans the full Independence Day weekend, and it continues today at Point Mallard Park from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
The festival kicked off Saturday with a host of arts and crafts vendors and food trucks that will set up again today accompanied by music and other entertainment and conclude with a fireworks finale.
“This craft show is awesome, it’s huge, and I’ve never seen these food trucks before,” said Ginger Jeffreys, 51, of Decatur, who visited Saturday for a shopping trip and was planning to return tonight for the fireworks.
April Hart, 35, and her husband Jason, 43, both from Falkville, were also patrons of the crafts show and purchased a decorative sign for their home.
“We hate that there’s no car show this year, but we’re really happy with the vendors,” April said. “We specifically actually came for the crafts area, so we’re really excited to see it.”
Temperatures for Saturday remained in the low 80s throughout the first half of the festival and are forecast to remain in the mid-80s today, which vendor organizer Shannon Wright, president of Touch the Sky Events and Promotions, said she was grateful for.
“Right at the opening at 10 a.m. (Saturday), we’ve been really steady, and I’m just thankful that the weather has held out — not too hot, nice and warm and sunny,” she said.
Wright said even if people couldn’t visit the park Saturday, there is plenty awaiting them today with the same vendors open for business and events occurring throughout the day.
“Because it’s a Saturday and Sunday weekend, I wanted to make it a two-day event,” Wright said. “We have other things besides the fireworks (like) the inflatables … face painting and kids’ games. We have 50 (arts and crafts) vendors … and then we have 15 food trucks to satisfy anybody’s appetite.”
A petting zoo and pony ride business that was slated to appear had to withdraw because there were not enough staff available to manage operations, Wright said.
Star Mountain Farms, run by Joy Elliott and her husband in Afton, Tennessee, is one of the 50 vendors this weekend and sells soap, bath bombs and lip balms made with goat milk.
“We have all different fragrances of goat milk soap, anything from flowery to guy fragrances,” Elliott said. “Probably our most popular ones are lavender and oatmeal honey and out ‘At the Beach’ fragrance.”
Those who also visited the Alabama Jubilee in May might recognize Richard Dougherty and his upcycled soda can airplanes for sale.
“When I went to the (Jubilee) last time, I sold all my stock the first day, so it was gone the next,” Dougherty said. “My son’s got a bunch of planes this time, so I know we’ll be here both days.”
Dougherty and his son create miniature airplanes from reshaped aluminum soda cans that can be hung by a string to allow their propellers to blow in the wind. He said it takes about 10 cans to create each plane and brought 60 with him this weekend to ensure adequate supply this time.
Events today begin with the Children’s Bike Parade at 10 a.m. and resume at 4 p.m. with musician Zoe Burdett on Spirit of America Field, then musician Erica Moyers at 5 p.m., Christian band Xtreme Faith at 6 p.m. and family comedy troupe Austin & Leb Presents at 7:30 p.m. The field opens ahead of the events at 3 p.m. to allow park guests a viewing location for the entertainment and fireworks.
NARCOG Transit is providing shuttle rides to Point Mallard Park this evening from 6-11 p.m. Festivalgoers may purchase an armband for unlimited rides to and from the park for $2 or pay $1 for individual one-way rides. Pickup locations will be at the Princess Theatre at 122 2nd Ave. N.E. or the General Electric plant at 2328 Point Mallard Drive S.E. Shuttle passengers are required to wear masks and physically distance in accordance with Federal Transit Administration policies.
For those looking to make a trip to the festival today, Wright encouraged families to prepare for a full day of programs to enjoy.
“Definitely bring your shopping shoes, your kids and your appetite because we have lots of vendors and kids’ activities to choose from,” she said. “Bring your blankets or your chairs to go out into the field for when the fireworks start.”
