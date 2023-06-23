Five years after the city authorized a company to update Decatur's zoning ordinance, the Planning Commission will begin a review of the proposed rewrite in a July 6 work session.
Goals of the rewrite include establishing new zoning districts and updating standards for residential and commercial developments.
The Planning Commission agreed in Tuesday’s monthly meeting to start the work session at 2 p.m., spend two hours on the review and then decide whether a second work session is necessary on July 27.
A zoning ordinance is an adopted law of a city that regulates land use, growth, and development. It defines how property in specific areas of the city can be used.
The city needs a new ordinance because the current zoning ordinance was published in 1987 and several portions of the ordinance date back to the 1950s.
The One Decatur comprehensive plan approved in February 2018 prioritized a full rewrite of the ordinance. Later that year, the council hired consultant Clarion Associates for $195,000 for the ordinance update. However, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and a change in leadership in the Planning Department delayed the update process.
City Planner Lee Terry said the commission needs to do an “informal” review of the draft changes and the comments made during an August public hearing and those that the public submitted following the hearing.
The rough draft by Clarion of the proposed zoning ordinance is available now at onedecatur.org. The commission plans to go through the eight articles of the 370-page proposed zoning rewrite during the work sessions.
“Since it’s gone out for public comment, in openness, we need to present all of those changes to the Planning Commission to let you know what changes we need to make,” Terry told the commission. “It’s just a transparency step of presenting the changes to this body before we send it off for final editing.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said they also need to review the major changes so commission members understand all of the changes.
“Depending on how deep we go, it’s not going to be a short meeting,” Lawrence said.
Commission member Frances Tate said the group “doesn’t need to rush the review. We need to understand everything in it.”
Commission member Larry Waye suggested they set a two-hour limit on the first meeting “because mentally you start getting fatigued during a long meeting.”
Lawrence said he wanted to schedule the two meetings now because “this thing’s drug out so long. I’m ready to put it to bed. If we find we don’t need a second meeting, we can cancel it.”
Lawrence said the work session is an open meeting and the public can listen to the Planning Commission discussion, but public comments or questions will not be allowed.
“If you come when we review, you’ll get a good feel for the changes,” Lawrence said. “It’s not a hearing so the public can’t talk or ask questions, but they can be there to listen. If they want to write down their questions, we’ll be glad to answer them later.”
Lawrence said he thinks the review “will take four hours minimum” so a second work session will likely be necessary.
“I’ve been in the document several times and we can eat up an hour easily talking about one item in it,” Lawrence said.
Assistant City Attorney Ruth Priest told the Planning Commission she can attend the July 6 meeting but would not be able to attend the July 27 meeting. However, Priest said she can review the commission’s suggested changes and answer any legal questions the group has when she returns to work the following week.
After the Planning Commission completes its review and makes any changes, Lawrence said the proposed ordinance will be sent back to Clarion to complete the proposal.
The draft then goes back to the Planning Commission, which would then approve it as a recommendation to the City Council.
Lawrence said he hopes the City Council can complete the approval process before the end of the year. As an ordinance, the council would be required to hold two readings before it votes on the proposal.
“I’m pushing it to get done before the end of the year, but we can’t move too fast that we don’t do it right,” Lawrence said. “The end of the year, in my opinion, is very doable.”
Featured updates to the proposed new zoning ordinance will include:
• New zoning districts that include mixed-use districts, planned development districts and residential mixed-medium and high-density districts.
• Updated definitions and proposed permitted use tables that show which uses are permitted in each zoning district.
• Updated development standards for landscaping, off-street parking, exterior lighting and signs.
• Added standards for development form and design, multi-modal access and circulation, open space set-asides, neighborhood compatibility and green building initiatives.
In other news, the Planning Commission:
• Approved a site plan for a Raceway Gas Station at the corner of Deere Road and Alabama 67. Lawrence was concerned about how narrow Deere Road is, and he asked if there’s enough room to widen the road later for a third turn lane. Terry said there’s 60 feet of right of way. He said the site plan shows they will be adding asphalt from the highway to the north entrance on Deere Road so this extends the right-turn lane so it becomes a three-lane road.
• Approved a site plan for a new Terry Dentistry at the corner of Veterans Drive Southeast and Knight Street.
• Voted to deny a request by Decatur Urban Ventures to release a $102,000 bond on the McGhee Square town home subdivision.
Terry said Planning and Engineering departments and Decatur Utilities determined there are still some improvements that aren’t complete. He said the developer can come back at no cost next month or when the improvements are complete and apply again.
• Approved a renewal but increased the amount of a bond for public improvements in the Deerfoot Estates Addition 5 from $107,186 to $150,000. Terry said the base layer of the roads in the addition, which has not been completed, have deteriorated so the Engineering Department asked for the increase in the bond to cover the additional work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.