Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer can come with harsher felony penalties after an amended state law goes into effect next month.
Decatur Police Department Chief Todd Pinion is hopeful the amended law will make would-be offenders think twice.
“With the new penalties, we hope it makes them think before they attempt to (flee), because of the potential of prison time that could be involved if found guilty under the new bill,” he said. “Hopefully, this will make the streets safer and there will be fewer police chases as a result.”
The sponsor of House Bill 272, which passed in this year's legislative session and was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, was state Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg.
“It’s a problem when it’s a misdemeanor to run from police,” Shaver said. “Suspects basically have nothing to lose with a misdemeanor just being a slap on the wrist.”
Under the current Code of Alabama Section 13A-10-52, fleeing a law enforcement officer is a Class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and suspension of the offender's driver's license for six months to two years.
Lawmakers sought harsher penalties for violating the law, saying some offenders were beating the system.
“If they have enough drugs in the car to be a felony, they know they can run away from the officer, get far enough away, throw the drugs out and when they get pulled over it is just a misdemeanor,” Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, who co-sponsored the bill, previously said. “The risk to our citizens, the risk to our officers — it should be a felony, hands down.”
The changes to the law, which Shaver said will go into effect on Sept. 1, make it a Class C felony with up to 10 years in prison if, while fleeing, the offender strikes another vehicle or pedestrian, causes physical injury to any other person, or crosses state lines.
Offenders of the amended Alabama law will be subject to Class B felony charges if they exceed 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or cause “serious physical injury or death to any other person” while fleeing.
A Class B felony will bring the offense to the same level as manslaughter, second-degree assault, or second-degree rape. A Class B felony conviction in Alabama is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison.
Mississippi and Georgia both have laws in which fleeing police is a misdemeanor under some circumstances but is a felony if the attempt to elude endangers others. In Tennessee, fleeing police is a misdemeanor unless the defendant uses a vehicle, in which case it is a felony. Fleeing in a vehicle is also a felony in Florida.
Shaver said Alabama law enforcement ran into issues when offenders fled across state lines.
“In our border counties, where folks have run from the law across the state line to try to elude capture, a misdemeanor is not an extraditable offense,” she said. “Some of our neighboring states won’t participate and help capture somebody on a misdemeanor charge.”
The main reason for the change was public safety, according to Shaver.
“A lot of times, offenders will purposefully cause an accident to get police to stop, to check on bystanders being hurt,” she said.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said people need to be aware of the new penalties.
“I was absolutely in favor of these changes being made to the law,” he said. “We’re seeing more eluding these days. It will probably have an immediate impact on the community when it goes into effect, but I don’t believe it will be a significant amount.”
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies have already been involved in 31 pursuits so far this year, according to spokesperson Mike Swafford. In 2022, there were 23 pursuits in total.
“Unfortunately, we continue to see an increase in individuals attempting to elude deputies,” said Sheriff Ron Puckett. “We hope the changes to the law will make individuals think twice before deciding to flee, which puts their lives and the lives of others at risk. Attempting to elude law enforcement should carry the weight of a felony.”
In July, a Decatur man fled from Morgan County deputies at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to a deputy affidavit. The chase ended west of Hartselle after the fleeing vehicle and lead pursuit vehicle became stuck in a cornfield. The man was charged with misdemeanor attempting to elude law enforcement. Under the amended law, he would have been charged with a Class B felony.
Last year, an Athens man died while fleeing Decatur police when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a sign and flipped several times, according to authorities. The crash happened north of Decatur on U.S. 31 after police said the man and two accomplices allegedly stole from Home Depot in Decatur.
Many police departments have guidelines for pursuing fleeing vehicles. According to the Decatur Police Department’s written directive manual, officers involved in pursuit driving must exercise caution and consideration for the public’s safety.
“When there is a clear and unreasonable risk to the officer, violator, other motorists or pedestrians, emergency or pursuit driving shall not be initiated or continued,” the manual states.
The decision to initiate a pursuit rests with the individual officer, and only three marked police units are permitted to engage in a pursuit, according to the manual. Officers also always have the option to terminate a pursuit if they believe it’s not safe to continue.
“Officers engaged in pursuit driving shall not drive with reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others,” according to the manual.
Despite the cautionary language, Alabama has a poor track record with pursuit-related fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Alabama ranked first among states for having the most pursuit-related fatalities per 100,000 residents from 1996-2015. The most recent data available shows 16 pursuit-related fatalities for the state in 2021. Nationwide, there were 432 pursuit-related fatalities.
In July, a 22-year-old Toney man died when the driver of a Gurley Police Department pursuit SUV, while chasing someone else, struck the man’s vehicle in Huntsville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Lt. Alan McDearmond of the Hartselle Police Department said their officers will continue to value the safety of the public and consider all circumstances when deciding whether to initiate or continue a chase.
“We do appreciate the lawmakers’ support,” he said. “However, the safety of our officers and citizens will be the standard, not the classification of a felony or misdemeanor.”
McDearmond said some misdemeanors can be more serious than felonies, and that reclassifying the offense will not change his department’s practices.
Under new wording added to the law, individuals will not be subject to a violation if they continue traveling at or the below the speed limit “with the intent of stopping the vehicle at the nearest safe place.”
