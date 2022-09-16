Decatur's Parks and Recreation Board met for the first time in two years this week as city leaders stressed to board members their limited advisory role, a role that includes providing community input but not controlling Parks and Rec projects.
The 72-year-old Parks and Recreation Board consists of a group of appointed citizens and is one of the Decatur’s oldest boards. However, the board had not met for a variety of reasons, including lack of member participation and the COVID-19 pandemic, for about two years.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake began Tuesday’s meeting by handing out a description of the board that emphasized its limited role as an advisory group meant to help his department and the city.
In April, Lake proposed eliminating the board. The City Council instead voted to re-form it, with almost a complete slate of new members from across the city.
Despite making the proposal to end the group, Lake said he believes the board could be useful, especially with more than 30 projects underway or in the planning stages.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, council liaison for Parks and Recreation, told board members that the city needs input on their vision for Parks and Rec projects and department operations.
“It’s a very, very exciting time, and with that comes a chance for community input,” McMasters said. “This is an advisory board. We want ideas and input. We don’t need people running around screaming at (city) employees telling them to do this different, do that different.”
McMasters said the board’s input is particularly important because of upcoming projects like a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park, a Southwest Decatur softball complex and five playgrounds.
Lake said he and his employees plan to give updates to the board on the projects at upcoming meetings.
“There’s never been a time we’ve had this many projects and it’s a blessing,” Lake said. “These projects range from $50,000 to whatever the rec center ends up being, which is close to $40 million.”
Board member Daniel Frith said he understands “this doesn’t need to be a complaining board” but he sees “things that can be tweaked to make it better for our citizens who use our Parks and Rec.”
Frith said he plays softball, tennis, hockey and golf, and he doesn’t see many of the Parks and Recreation leaders who use the city facilities as he does. He said he believes he can help them with their decisions, and he already has people telling them what they would like to fix in Parks and Recreation.
“I like the users having input,” Frith said. “One thing I want to do is have input to our leaders without creating a budget. We can change things by having a voice with our leaders.”
Frith said he wants to know what’s going on in Parks and Recreation “if I’m going to serve on an advisory board,” and Lake responded that he “will be very transparent with anything we do.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said the Parks and Recreation Board is where he started in public service, and he knows the group can be effective. For example, he said the Jack Allen Sports Complex’s main soccer field got an artificial surface as part of a board initiative.
“They came up with a way to fund it,” Bowling said.
Lake said he thinks it is important for the board to meet the personnel that run Parks and Recreation and its facilities.
However, Bowling asked the board to make any comments they have about the department and its projects and operations to Lake and not to the Parks and Recreation staff.
Board president Ronnie Dukes said Lake is establishing visionary committees on a number of the city’s projects and they would like for a board member to serve on each of these committees.
“They would then report on the project each month to the board,” Dukes said.
The board seemed unsure about how to proceed because they admitted they were unfamiliar with each other.
“I don’t know all of you so I would like to get to know y’all a little bit,” Frith said to his fellow board members.
Frith said the board might meet twice a month initially for a while until they get to know each other. He suggested they get together in a social setting in the next two weeks.
McMasters suggested that Dukes, the only returning member, should serve as president “because he holds the institutional knowledge” of the board and the history of the city and Parks and Recreation.
Dukes’ term on the board ends Dec. 31, but he said he is interested in another term and McMasters said Dukes will likely be reappointed by the City Council for that term.
“There’s too many things going on in this community and I want to see some of it completed,” Dukes said.
Dukes suggested that his term as president could end Dec. 31 and then the board could select a new president. The board agreed that Dukes is president and they will hold off on naming a vice president.
The board members agreed their meetings will be the second Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. That time facilitates the two educators on the board — Zac Cameron, who is an assistant principal at Decatur Middle School, and Misti Palmer, who is a teacher at West Morgan Elementary School.
Lake said the time also works for the Parks and Recreation staff who will be attending the meetings.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.