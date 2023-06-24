Tucked inside the small upstairs room of his Southeast Decatur home, Justin Cottingham, surrounded by stacks of VHS tapes, has spent hours watching home videos — not of his family but of strangers.
His mission: to reunite the home videos he found at thrift stores and estate sales with the families.
He calls it Memory Work.
“People sometimes look at my Memory Work as weird or voyeuristic,” Cottingham said. “I look at it as this memory belongs to somebody and they deserve to have it. It doesn’t belong to me, even though I bought it or someone gave it to me. If I don’t do this work, I know this history could be lost forever.”
In the home videos, Cottingham has seen weddings, funerals, adoptions, road trips, football games and more.
One of Cottingham’s favorite home videos begins with a birth at the hospital, but immediately cuts to a Green Bay Packers game.
“I have been unable to get it back to its owner because there is no information about the family. It shows the Decatur General Hospital sign outside and then cuts to the Packers game,” Cottingham said. “I’m sure somebody got in trouble for that.”
Another favorite, which Cottingham hopes to get in the hands of a historian, is labeled “Stone Hartselle.” The video features footage from 1933 of Decatur and Hartselle, including from a plane that flew over the Tennessee River. Accompanying the images is audio from a man sharing his memories.
When Cottingham finds home videos, he cleans off the mold and digitizes them. Then, a group of Cottingham’s friends watches the videos and writes down the names of the people and places in the video in hopes of finding clues to who the family is.
“I tell the family that we have one of their home videos. I tell them I know they may not have a VCR, but will send the tape and digital copy to them,” Cottingham said.
Cottingham’s Memory Work was spurred by his passion for VHS tapes.
The stacks of tapes in what Cottingham calls his “headquarters” reach from floor to ceiling, covering all of the walls, minus the space designated for his seven TV and computer screens and 10 VCRs.
“At last count, I had over 8,000 tapes,” the 31-year-old Cottingham said. “There is what you see here, a storage unit and a little room under the staircase filled floor to ceiling with tapes.”
The tapes range from dramas, like “Ben Hur” and “Sophie’s Choice,” to horror, like “Gremlins” and “Child’s Play,” to action, like “Daylight” and “Robocop,” to children’s movies, like “Peter Pan,” “Pete’s Dragon” and “Little Big League,” to special interest films, like “Martha’s Sewing Room,” “Duckhunting Secrets” and “Mr. Jelly Belly’s Factory Tour.”
Lending initiative
As a way to share his love for VHS tapes — a media some cinephiles said is regaining popularity — Cottingham erected a Little Free Blockbuster outside his home.
Similar to a Little Free Library, the Little Free Blockbuster, which Cottingham created from an apartment information box he found discarded in a dumpster, contains videotapes.
“When I found the stand, I was so excited. I doused it in alcohol, cleaned it and spray-painted it blue,” said Cottingham, who decorated the stand with stickers, including a “Be Kind and Rewind” decal, and stocked it with “Mad Men,” “Spirit,” “Lonesome Dove,” “Six Days Seven Nights,” “The Aristocats,” “Space Jam,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Dora the Explorer’s City of Lost Toys.”
Cottingham felt inspired to create the Little Free Blockbuster after seeing one in Huntsville.
“I realized I wasn’t the only person with an affinity for VHS. There for a minute, I thought it was a lost cause,” Cottingham said. “I want to be able to reach out to the community with the box. I am already prepared for someone to take every video. That’s OK, I have a ton more. You can take it and keep it, take it and return it or take it and drop off another video in its place.”
According to FreeBlockbuster.org, more than 150 Little Free Blockbusters exist across the United States.
While VHS has been out of mainstream fashion — the last VHS in America was released in 2006, five years after the Blockbuster chain transitioned from VHS to DVDs — Cottingham expects interest in the media to rise, just as vinyl records, cassette tapes and film cameras have surged in popularity.
“You knew when vinyl made it when you saw it at Target and Walmart. That meant companies were pressing molds. I think VHS will get back into big box stores on certain releases thanks to shows like ‘Stranger Things,’” Cottingham said, referencing the Netflix show set in the 1980s. “I think a lot of people would like to have some of these new horror movies and ‘Stranger Things’ on VHS.”
Fellow cinephile Sam Horton echoed Cottingham’s optimism for the future of VHS.
“It’s inevitable that VHS tapes will make a comeback. It never really died, honestly,” the 28-year-old Horton said. “There are special creators who do bootleg VHS tapes. Because of them, people who make independent films are seeing the desire for tapes and are putting new releases on VHS. I don’t think we will be seeing VCRs and videotapes at Walmart or Target anytime soon, but maybe.”
Finding tapes
To expand his collection, Cottingham attends estate sales and visits each thrift store at least twice a week.
“I’m friends with all of the people at the thrift stores. I love them like family,” Cottingham said. “When I walk in, the ladies at the Habitat Restore point to me, walk me to the back and show me the tapes they haven’t put out because they know I’m coming. I don’t even look at the tapes, I just buy them all.”
A bin constantly remains in the bed of Cottingham’s truck for him to transport his finds.
“Whenever I’m traveling, I make sure to visit the thrift stores. If they’ve got them for 10 cents or 25 cents, I know I can spend about $20 and that’s about enough to fill up the bin,” Cottingham said.
Cottingham’s collection also grows due to donations from friends.
One friend who attended an estate sale in Huntsville gifted Cottingham with a series of videos from the camera mounted on the side of the Discovery space shuttle in 1984. Cottingham, however, has been unable to view the videos.
“I can’t get them to play on anything and they break every VCR I put them in. The tape will play a snippet of space, maybe two seconds, and then it will start rewinding and won’t stop rewinding,” Cottingham said.
Videotape nostalgia
Cottingham, who co-owns an auto glass repair company with his fiancée, began seriously collecting VHS tapes five years ago.
“As a child, I played with them like toys. I’d walk around with them and hold them like a book or stuffed animal,” Cottingham said. “Whenever I watch a VHS, from the opening of Touchstone to the trailer to the actual movie to the grain, filter and glitch work, there is that nostalgia. I’m right back to being a kid, staring at the TV.”
That nostalgia also fueled Horton’s VHS collection.
“I have been a physical media collector with a specific focus on VHS my entire life. I feel fortunate that I got to experience video stores as a kid,” Horton said. “My favorite thing in the whole world was going to the video store, walking through the aisles, especially the horror aisle, and seeing the covers and wondering what was on the tape. Since I was a kid, that has fascinated me.”
For both Horton and Cottingham, VHS and the TV played important roles in their childhoods.
Born to a teenage mother and a mostly absent father, Cottingham spent most of his childhood in front of the TV.
“My mom had to work, so TV is what really raised me, from Miss Cleo on the infomercials to Jerry Springer and his last words of wisdom to Maury,” Cottingham said.
His favorite childhood movie — “The Labyrinth” — along with other house favorites sit on shelves in the living room.
“I live with my fiancée and her sibling and we each have a special space for our current favorites, all-time favorites and weekly picks,” Cottingham said. “We have also got a slot for Stephen King. I’m not a big fan of Stephen King, I mean, he’s an all-right guy, but I had a bunch of his movies and needed to fill up the space.”
While Cottingham owns popular movies, he has an affinity for special interest videos, which focus on everything from line dancing to how to fast pitch to workout tapes.
“I really like focusing on preserving lost media. I upload those videos to the internet. If I didn’t, that stuff would be lost forever. No streaming service is going to pick it up,” Cottingham said.
Individuals interested in donating videotapes to the Little Free Library can drop them off at 908 Fifth Avenue S.E.
Cottingham also encouraged anyone with home videos to contact him.
“I’ll digitize them for free. I’ll clean the mold off of them, digitize them and send them back. They don’t even have to worry about the shipping cost,” Cottingham said. “These are people’s memories. It’s important that they have them."
