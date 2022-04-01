Developer Danny Hill wants to build town homes on the former site of Decatur Florist, but his proposal to rezone 809 Carridale St. S.W. will likely face opposition when it goes before the City Council on Monday night.
Hill requested the city change the zoning from R-2, single-family residential, to R-6, multi-family semi-attached residential. The Planning Commission voted unanimously in February to recommend the rezoning.
Hill said he plans to build about a dozen town homes on the 1.52 acres.
Carridale Street resident Andrea Hoffmeier said in an email Friday that she is attempting to notify her neighbors of the planned council vote. She said she is concerned the rezoning and the town homes would “further degrade” the neighborhood.
The council meeting at City Hall starts with a 5 p.m. agenda review, followed by the regular voting agenda session at 6.
