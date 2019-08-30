For almost 30 minutes, Decatur High cheerleaders Reece Richards and Sara Burgreen sat in a conference room with Austin High seniors Garrett Free and Jala Clarke.
They do this almost every day in a health science class at the Career Academies of Decatur. But this week it was a little different because instead of discussing blood pressure and heart rate, they talked about tonight’s football game between the crosstown rivals.
They also made some surprising discoveries, one being both student bodies dislike Hartselle High more than they do each other when it comes to football and another being pregame trash talking has changed because each school has its own stadium.
“There was something about winning the game and saying you own Ogle Stadium for a year,” said Clarke, who is a student trainer for Austin and part of a group of students who have not lost in football to Decatur.
The rivals play tonight for the 57th time in what has become known as the River City Rivalry. The football game is a little more significant this year because it will be the first time it has been played at Ogle Stadium when Decatur High’s signature “D” has been painted at midfield. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $7.
Last year for the first time, the game was played away from Ogle Stadium when Austin opened its new 5,030-seat, on-campus stadium near Shady Grove Lane Southwest and Modaus Road. The teams previously shared Ogle Stadium for home games.
Although Decatur has dominated the series with a 36-20 record against Austin, just about every time a list with the state’s best rivalries is published, Austin-Decatur is in the mix.
The Black Bears, however, have won the last four meetings, as Richards and Burgreen are keenly aware.
“We don’t have to be reminded of that,” said Burgreen, whose father played football at Decatur. “He watches the old films of the game.”
Although the argument for who owns Ogle Stadium is off the table, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of cheering sections at both schools and who leads them. At Decatur, the baseball players for at least the past decade have planned game-day activities for the student body.
“I can’t tell you,” Decatur senior John Mark Lee answered when asked what painting theme students planned to use on their bodies tonight.
He said students have at least two social media accounts where they communicate “and they are for students only.”
Austin does the same, according to Free, who also refused to disclose what their plans are for tonight’s cheering section.
He said the plan is approved by school administrators, but Free remained silent because plans for Austin’s opener against Hartselle last week leaked out and students were not happy.
Free did confirm that one of their social media accounts had received a picture of a banner hanging in the cafeteria at Decatur. The banner reads: “Our City, Our Name, Our Game, Beat Austin.”
“I’m sure it didn’t happen on purpose,” Richards said about the picture of the banner making it on social media.
Lee said the Decatur-Austin game has a lot to offer students and the community.
He said there are the little things, such as the fact that he has never seen Decatur beat Austin as a high school student.
“I’ve been coming to this game since I was in elementary school and I don’t want to lose to Austin all four years in high school,” Lee said. “I don’t know when they started playing, but I can’t imagine that has happened a lot.”
The teams met for the first time in 1965 and Decatur won the game 27-7 with about 9,000 spectators in attendance. The following year on Sept. 16, 1966, Austin got its first win against Decatur.
Former Decatur High basketball coach Earl Morris said Bearl Whitsett, who was Austin’s first football coach, and Earl Webb, who coached Decatur from 1967 through 1980, deserve credit for building the rivalry.
Morris was the head coach of Austinville High when it was part of the county school system. After the area annexed into Decatur and the school board announced plans to construct a new Austin High as part of the city school system, he eventually moved to Decatur as basketball coach.
Morris said Decatur High lost a significant amount of football talent when it was spread between two high schools, and there were some “lean years” until Webb arrived. On the other hand, Morris said Whitsett took what he had and “built a strong program in a short time.”
Austin has won the last four meetings, but the Black Bears have never beaten Decatur five straight years.
