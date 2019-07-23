Austin High drum majors Drew Robinson and William Farris didn’t hesitate to acknowledge a motivation to have a better halftime show than cross-town rival Decatur.
Decatur High drum major Jamar Echols also answered quickly when quizzed about the Aug. 30 football game between the Red Raiders and Black Bears.
“This is why we put in the time and deal with the heat,” Echols said, referring to what he called the “friendly competition” between bands at Decatur and Austin.
Although temperatures rose to nearly unbearable levels at times, almost 250 students at Decatur’s two high schools showed up early Monday morning to start preparing marching band routines for the 2019 football seasons.
It’s an annual ritual that involves giving up part of summer, but something students said they don’t mind doing so they can make sure fans get a good halftime performance.
“We’re as competitive as the football players, and we want to make sure the fans get their money’s worth,” said Robinson, whose mother was in the band four years at Auburn University.
Band directors John Cooper at Austin and Blake Ferguson at Decatur said there’s more to the halftime performance than meets the eye, and neither is sure spectators know how much time students put in to prepare for performances that generally last 10 to 15 minutes.
“These kids sacrifice a lot, but this is what it takes,” said Cooper, who has been the director at Austin since 1998 when he replaced former superintendent Ed Nichols as band director.
Ferguson came to Decatur in 2016 from Lawrence County High in Moulton and he, too, understands what the 85 members of the Red Raider marching band must endure to get ready for the upcoming season.
“Every little detail matters, and I have to get them to understand that,” he said, adding that Echols, a junior, is his coach on the field.
Marching bands have a long history of performing at football games. The University of Notre Dame had the first recorded performance at a football game in 1887.
Bands have performed at Decatur and Austin games since the schools started playing high school football. They have also evolved — as have most high school bands — by adding props to help give a visual interpretation to the show.
This is not possible, however, without hard work, something Cooper said everyone in the band has to commit to do.
“We’ve been preparing for today since late June,” he said Monday morning as students marched across dew-covered grass, and band parents watched with coolers of bottled water waiting for the first break.
Debra Robinson, who played flute at Lee High in Huntsville before joining the Auburn University band, has been associated with the Austin band since her late daughter, Bailey Robinson, played saxophone for the Black Bears.
She has two sons in the band this year, and she said they don’t mind getting up early and practicing in the heat “because they want to be the best in the city and state.”
Drew Robinson has been in the band four years and his brother, Carter, is a freshman. Drew Robinson, Farris and Caroline Grover serve as drum majors. The time requirement is not up for debate, Grover said.
“You have to put in the work if you want the band to succeed,” she said.
Grover, a junior, is not as emotional as Robinson and Farris when she talks about marching during the game against Decatur.
“I want to be the best, but I also want them to have a good band,” she said.
Hope Moebes and Isaac Dasner — both seniors and four-year members of Decatur’s band — said band students think a little differently than football players.
“We’re not as aggressive, but we do want to put on a good show,” Dasner said.
Moebes, who plays French horn, said being good started Monday in the heat and sunshine on an open field east of Decatur’s new high school.
“I don’t mind the uncomfortable weather because I enjoy music,” she said.
Echols and Robinson understand their roles as drum majors, but they also want to direct the best show and win the football game.
“There’s a part of you that wants to show out when you play Austin,” Echols said.
“Band and football are not the same when Austin and Decatur play,” Robinson said about the competition. “Band is worse.”
