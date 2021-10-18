Two Decatur artist earned honorable mention awards at the River Clay Fine Arts Festival held Saturday and Sunday in downtown Decatur.
Leigh Ann Hurst received recognition for jewelry and Bryan Johnson for metal.
Earning the top spot of Best in Show was photographer Craig Roderick, of Jasper. Roderick’s art focuses on nature, structures, cityscapes and elements of light and dark.
Ceramicist Colleen Williams, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, won first place overall. Second place went to Sophie McVicar, a painter from Birmingham. Jim Zhang, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, earned third place honors for his multi-media nature paintings.
Other honorable mention awards went to Timothy Weber, of Nashville, Carrie Alderfer, of Gurley, Donny Barnes, of Greenville, South Carolina, Jackie Miller, of Huntsville, M.J. Whitt, of Birmingham, Kendra Bennett, of Daphne, Corinna Nicole, of Harvest, Glenn Willis, of Alabaster, Royal Miree, of Birmingham, and Jamie Weaver, of Florence.
In the chalk art competition, Sonia Summers won first for her creation of a girl looking through a magnifying glass. Other participating artists were Decatur natives Chandler Hayes and Adam Stephenson, and Ivan Garcia of Mexico.
