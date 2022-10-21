Visual art, music, drama, a place to learn those disciplines and a festival to display and sell art are all contributing to a diverse art-based economy in downtown Decatur.
The River Clay Fine Arts Festival begins today on the Decatur City Hall grounds, and it’s one of the many ways the city now shows off a growing arts scene that leaders have tried to cultivate for more than a decade.
The Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts brings not only music to the stage but also comedy, drama and movies. Executive Director Mary McDonald said her theater attracted close to 50,000 people in the last year, with visitors from 30 states in attendance at shows held 275 days of the year.
At the center of Decatur’s arts is the downtown Alabama Center for the Arts, a partnership of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University, on Second Avenue Northeast.
ACA Phase 1, which provides classes in visual and graphic arts, opened in 2012. Phase 2 is a $13.5 million performing arts center that opened in 2016. The Alabama Community College System is building a residence hall for the arts center on Johnston Street Southeast.
Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, said “word is beginning to get out” about Decatur’s art scene.
“To be Decatur, Alabama, the large art presence for this size of town is surprising to people,” said Deann Meeley, a local artist who has a shop on Bank Street Northeast and will be participating in River Clay.
“There’s such a variety of arts, whether it’s the performing arts or visual arts. It’s just so unexpected and it brings a whole different community out.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city’s art scene “continues to be very progressive.” He pointed out that the number of wall murals are growing throughout Decatur.
Councilman Kyle Pike said the city saw a lot of growth in its arts scene in recent years, whether it’s the art festival, the Carnegie, Princess or projects like Mural Art Trail that’s slowly expanding in the city.
“A lot of it is concentrated downtown, but there are more opportunities throughout the city to get involved in the arts,” Pike said.
Decatur made an intentional effort to support the arts. Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and civic leaders met with Savannah, Georgia, officials to study that city's arts-based economy in in August 2012, shortly after the ACA's visual arts building opened.
Scott Mayo, a member of the River Clay board and foundation, said he thinks Decatur now has “really got a pretty good critical mass of art.”
Mayo said art plays to Decatur’s strengths.
“You can’t decide out of the blue to do something you’ve never done like become a tech hub,” Mayo said. “We play to our strengths like outdoor recreation and art.”
City Council President Jacob Ladner said arts and recreation are two areas through which Decatur sets itself apart.
“The Princess and ACA are particularly two things that we offer that other people might not have,” Ladner said.
--
River Clay draws community support
River Clay, which began in 2015, has become a symbol of Decatur’s art scene success. It has grabbed the attention of artists from throughout the Southeast, so it has become an attraction for north Alabama art enthusiasts.
River Clay is a juried art show in which organizers select the participating artists based on submitted art and descriptions. More than 70 artists will display and sell art featuring varieties of painting, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and much more this weekend.
“An awful lot of artists want to be part of River Clay so they get a lot of applications,” Bowling said.
Local artist and retired art teacher Rickie Higgins said River Clay does well in comparison with other festivals he attends. He said the show is popular because organizers treat the artists so well.
While other festivals leave the artists to fend for themselves when it comes to unloading, setup, takedown and re-packing, Higgins said River Clay provides volunteers who are willing to do anything that’s needed for the artists. The volunteers also step in to give the artists breaks during the day when needed, he said.
“Sometimes you have to make maybe 10 trips back and forth between your trailer and tent, so the volunteer help is so welcome,” said Higgins, whose art features distorted and abstract faces with bold and muted colors and lines.
Ana Maria Andricain, a precious metal jewelry artist who moved to Decatur four years ago, said the setting at River Clay is pleasant and there’s a lot of quality art in the festival.
“River Clay is one of my favorite shows,” Andricain said. “The general public comes out to support and shop with the artists. The children’s events are also great introductions to art for our kids.”
---
Expanding arts economy
Ladner said the most important thing city officials can do to keep the success of the arts growing in Decatur is to continue looking for ways to support the arts.
He and Pike said they are considering a plan in conjunction with the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority and the arts center that would turn the alley between First and Second avenues Southeast into an “artistic space” where art from the ACA is displayed and possibly a performance stage is added.
Pike said the alley, between the RailYard and former Whisk’d restaurant, will need a lot of hardscape, new pavement and landscaping.
Bowling said the Old Town Walking Mall in Winchester, Virginia, a town of 22,000 in the Shenandoah Valley, could be an idea for Decatur to consider.
The idea is the city would block traffic in an area of downtown for pedestrian traffic between the restaurants and businesses, he said.
He’s spoken with Winchester officials on the phone and hopes to visit with them soon, Bowling said.
Decatur officials recently opened bids on improving the Daikin Amphitheater, and Bowling believes this project will help the performing arts at Founders Park at the corner of Church and Bank streets.
While city officials talk about ideas to boost the city’s arts-based economy, McDonald and Andricain said it’s all about getting more local community support.
McDonald said only 32% of the people attending the Princess’s shows last year were Decatur residents while 38% were from other parts of north Alabama.
“When the community supports art, others want to support it,” McDonald said. “And everything else in downtown — the restaurants, the retail shops and the hotels — will benefit.”
Mayo, who is executive director of the Cook Museum of Natural Science, said he believes “longevity and continued awareness” of the arts will build the support.
“It just takes time to build a brand,” Mayo said.
