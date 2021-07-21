Riverfest organizers announced the complete entertainment line-up for the cookoff competition and music festival at Ingalls Harbor on Aug. 27.
The country line-up features the Shannon Woods Band, Sipsey Falls, Jessie Priest Music and headliner Parmalee. Best known for the singles “Carolina” and “Just the Way,” which landed in the top 10 on the U.S. Country chart, Parmalee will release its newest album, "For You," on July 30.
The Riverfest entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. Admission is $10.
A fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, the festival, set for Aug. 27-28, will feature a day of music on Aug. 27 and a day with a double steak competition with a pork and cocktail ancillary on Aug. 28. For more information, visit mosaicnorthal.org/riverfest.html
