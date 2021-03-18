After the coronavirus canceled Riverfest last year, the annual barbecue and music festival will return to Decatur in August with some changes.
Rather than the typical weekend event with two days of music and pork, brisket, chicken and rib cook-offs, this year’s Riverfest at Ingalls Harbor will feature one day of music and a day with a double steak competition with a pork and cocktail ancillary.
“Because of the many constraints that are still in effect currently in Alabama due to COVID-19 and the limited funds that we have to play with this year, we have decided to forgo a weekend long event,” Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, which organizes the event, posted on Facebook.
Riverfest will open Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. with three or four musical acts. The cook-offs will take place on Aug. 28.
