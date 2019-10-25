Riverside Church of Decatur will host its seventh annual Fall Festival on Wednesday at 1404 Point Mallard Parkway.
Organizers said there will be free food and games and candy for the children.
A cakewalk is also planned. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 256-280-1852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.