Several railroad crossings in Decatur will be closed at various times this week, according to a Police Department release.
CSX closed its Second Street and Moulton Street crossings from today through Saturday.
Also, Norfolk Southern will close 12th Avenue Northwest at Sixth Street Northwest to make repairs to the railroad tracks on Thursday.
Police advised motorists to avoid those areas while repairs are being made and take alternate routes.
