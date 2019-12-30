In preparation for the New Year’s Eve festivities in downtown Decatur on Tuesday evening, several streets will be closed or have reduced lanes for traffic.
Among the changes:
• Second Avenue, between East Moulton Street and Lee Street, will be closed all day Tuesday.
• First Avenue, by the Morgan County Jail, will be closed after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lee Street, between First Avenue and Second Avenue, will be down to one lane beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be closed later for about two hours beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
