The city of Decatur's recently completed Alabama 20 overpass connects to deteriorating Limestone County roads that could impede hoped for economic development, but officials are developing plans to improve them.
North of Alabama 20, the overpass connects to the north-south section of Bibb-Garrett Road, also called Bibb-Garrett Lane, which connects to the east end of Airport Road. Airport Road connects to U.S. 31 just south of Calhoun Community College. The overpass therefore provides an alternate route from Alabama 20 to U.S. 31.
The problem is that the connecting roads are in bad shape. East of the college, Airport Road is a barely passable combination of deteriorating asphalt and gravel, and Bibb-Garrett is also showing its age. Bibb-Garrett Road and portions of Airport Road are in Decatur-annexed Limestone County.
The roads are in Limestone County's District 3. District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin said he believes these roads will become important as the area around the new overpass and Calhoun attracts more economic development.
“I do believe that, when they start building out there, we will need to put a lot of emphasis on getting those roads in better condition than what they are,” Gatlin said.
The June 1 opening of the new Alabama 20 overpass could generate development of the the area between Alabama 20 and Calhoun in southeast Limestone County, said Bethany Shockney, Limestone County Economic Development Association executive director.
“Activity tends to breed activity,” she said.
Officials said the road conditions are worse now because of the number of heavy trucks that used Airport Road while the north-south section of Bibb-Garrett Road was closed, blocking access to Alabama 20, during the construction of the Alabama 20 overpass.
“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible,” Shockney said of Airport Road.
Gatlin's road responsibilities include Airport Road, but he admitted its poor condition “will get your attention.” He said the heavy construction trucks, particularly from the nearby Rogers Group rock quarry, keep it torn up.
Starting at U.S. 31, Airport Road is aging asphalt as it runs east along the south side of Calhoun Community College to just past the college’s ballfields. Immediately east of the ballfields it is gravel, and then it is crumbling asphalt and gravel as it juts north and then south across a railroad track and then connects with Bibb-Garrett Road, north of the overpass.
“We try to grade Airport Road about every seven to 10 days to help somewhat keep the potholes out,” Gatlin said. “But there’s not much material there. It’s mostly solid base. We do the best we can do with it.”
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said his department recently awarded Limestone County a $776,400 industrial access grant for what is being called “Project Fox.”
Burkett said the grant will fund a major upgrade to 672.5 feet of Airport Road immediately east of the Calhoun ballfields. The county is responsible for preliminary engineering, rights-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and any cost overruns.
Shockney said the county received the grant to serve Acquisition Integration Co.’s recently announced plans for a new operation at Pryor Field Regional Airport. The airport is east of Calhoun and north of Airport Road.
In April, the Pryor Field board approved a 25-year lease plus a 10-year extension option with Acquisition Integration for a maintenance, repair and overhaul operation on the east side of the airport.
Based in Huntsville, Acquisition Integration is a distribution, logistics and services company serving the commercial and military aerospace and vehicles industries. The company has a four-phase plan to build 170,000 square feet of hangar and office space. This is a roughly $30 million investment that is expected to create about 250 jobs.
Decatur City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city and Limestone County have an agreement pursuant to which the county is responsible for taking care of Airport Road, portions of which are in Decatur city limits.
However, Shockney and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said they’ve talked with Decatur officials about sharing the cost of improving the 1¼-mile portion of Airport Road that’s east of where the grant-funded work ends.
Daly said the improvements of this portion of the road will be expensive. In addition to much of the road being torn up, he said County Engineer Mark Massey recommended they cement the portion of the road just north of the railroad, at the crossing, “to keep the asphalt from pushing out as the trucks make that sharp turn.”
Shockney said the next challenge is finding the funding for the “expensive and complex” project of installing an adequate railroad crossing.
“They will have to deal with that soon because it’s subpar and unacceptable at the moment,” Shockney said. “Any time you cross over a railroad like that it’s a complex situation that will probably involve the city, the county and the railroad to make sure they meet all of the specs and requirements of a railroad crossing.”
Gatlin said they may need to seek additional state or federal funding to improve Bibb-Garrett Road and all of Airport Road.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city has funding set aside to pave Bibb-Garrett Road from the overpass east to the Interstate 65 overpass.
“Right now, the intersection of Bibb-Garrett is a T and a 90-degree turn,” Bowling said. “The design I’m aware of changes the radius to a yield so it makes it easier to transition onto that part of Bibb-Garrett Road.”
City Council President Jacob Ladner said the engineering is ready for Bibb-Garrett Road “as soon as there is a development out there. If there’s a project, I think it could be done pretty quickly.”
Ladner said the engineering and design show widening the road to three lanes and adding curb and gutter.
Bowling said Huntsville annexed a small triangle on the north side of Bibb-Garrett Road, just west of Interstate 65.
“We’re not sure yet whether that area where they annexed goes to the center of the (Bibb-Garrett) road or not,” Bowling said. “If so, there may need to be some shared cost (in improving the road).”
