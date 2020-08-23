A series of articles on the Decatur mayor's race probes the seven mayoral candidates' thoughts on various issues. This is the third and final article in that series.
Most of the seven candidates for mayor agree that improved roads and beautification — through litter removal and more aggressive mowing — should be high priorities for the city, but their strategies for tackling the issues vary.
Voters will weigh in Tuesday at the polls, which are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If necessary, a runoff will be held Oct. 6.
During Mayor Tab Bowling's tenure, the city has taken several steps to increase road paving, litter removal and mowing, but his challengers for the seat question the success of those efforts.
The city last year contracted with Osprey Initiative. Founder Don Bates reported in July to the City Council that his company collected more than 5,000 pounds of trash and debris in the last year from city waterways.
Bates used his litter traps and had his employees pick up trash by hand. They collected enough litter to fill 11 dump trucks, and this was from only a few areas of the city.
Then-Mayor Don Stanford and the council cut Parks and Recreation’s mowing budget in 2009. The next council and then-Mayor Don Kyle outsourced mowing of rights of way and alleys to private contractors.
In fiscal 2018, the city took over the mowing of the rights of way and medians for state roads through Decatur. The council, during this term, also increased the amount of money spent annually on mowing to about $1 million.
When it comes to road maintenance, Decatur has 834 lane miles in city streets. This doesn’t include state highways like Alabama 67 (Beltline Road and Point Mallard Parkway), Alabama 20 and Alabama 24.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt estimated it costs roughly $60,000 per lane mile to pave a street. This cost varies depending on the condition and location of a road.
Prewitt, who has been with the city 24 years, said the city annually gets just under $500,000 from two gas tax revenues. One of these can be used for resurfacing and the other can be used for resurfacing and building new roads.
Prewitt said these gas tax revenues used to take care of the city’s paving needs “but they didn’t keep up with inflation,” so the city fell behind in its repaving efforts.
“This forced the councils to add more from the general fund in recent years,” Prewitt said.
Not including state bonds and federal stimulus money, the city did $651,000 worth of paving in 2015, none in 2016 and $150,000 in 2017. The city did just over $1 million in resurfacing in 2018 and $1.26 million in 2019.
The city budgeted $1.3 million in fiscal 2020, but had gotten through only $916,000 before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to delay the paving of four roads. Gas tax revenue took a hit because of a stay-at-home order and a pandemic-related reduction in vehicle traffic, Prewitt said.
In 2018, the city contracted with Magnolia River engineering to develop a computer program to rate the priority of repairs and repaving based on the condition of streets.
Following are the mayoral candidates' strategies for roads and beautification.
Jonathan Baggs
“In the 1990s, I worked with Decatur’s beautification on what was mostly an education effort. What I'd like to explore is working with city schools and Decatur Youth Services to form teams of middle school students under supervision (to clean up the city).
“I would have each team tackle one street at a time and pick up litter. We'll pay them $5 an hour to do it. These are kids that are not old enough yet to work a regular job and making a little money means a lot to them. The primary benefit though is teaching them when they're young, in their formative years, about picking up litter and caring about their own neighborhoods.
“We have to change the way our up-and-coming residents view littering for any long-term practical effect. ...
“For adults and business owners, we might have to crack down on property owners, especially absentee ones, allowing unsightly trash and litter to accumulate, and that goes for city properties, too.
“As to mowing, that’s been a point of contention in recent years since we went to contract services. A lot of residents don’t realize that mowing is nearly a $1 million budget item for the city. If we as a city expect private property owners to comply with rules about grass, then the city has to continually step up its game. We can’t wait for complaints to come in, but have to be proactive before there are complaints.
“Road paving is a basic function and obligation of city government. Look at all our financial options and do those roads identified in the 2018 study as being the worst if they don’t conflict with sewer repair.
“Until we put sewer repair on the fast track, some roads undoubtedly will have to wait. There simply is no other option until we get the sewer repaired. We can’t spend to pave a road and then have to tear it up again to replace sewer.
“The three main issues as I see them are sewer, roads and redoubling our efforts to maintain and upgrade our police force, pretty much in that order. Once we get a handle on the actual sewer costs, then we can see where our road paving initiatives stand. Both sewer and roads are the immediate needs of this city and will have to be tackled on Day 1 if I’m elected.”
James Barnum
“For the most part, I think we do a good job at collecting trash and litter. We can always improve by finding out where the most litter is picked up on a regular basis, centralize trash and litter collection to those areas and spread out from there.
“We could work more on our parks like Wilson Morgan and Adventure Park to add more floral, expanded playgrounds and relaxation areas. We should look at adding parks to Southwest Decatur and Burningtree.
“The roads, as of now, should work hand in hand with improving of the sewage system. Find areas that they have already touched or won't go over at all. Then from there follow closely behind the progresssion until complete.”
Tab Bowling (incumbent)
“I am proud of the beautification, streetscapes, parks and recreational facilities throughout our city, especially with the ongoing effort to improve Sixth Avenue from Wilson Street to Delano Park.
“I will continue to make sure our playground equipment and rec facilities receive the proper attention, care and maintenance. While we have increased the number of litter crews, we must continue to all work together to keep our city clean. I am proud of the accomplishments we have made, but there is still work that needs to be achieved. From our downtown area to improving sidewalks and adding landscape throughout our city, we have a beautiful city for all citizens to enjoy.
“Our fiscal 2020 budget was $68 million with a mandated reserve of 25%. We should reduce our (unrestricted) reserves to 20% which would free up $3.3 million to use for paving streets.
“We also had an investment from reserves, $1.7 million, that’s being held in a separate account. I propose we use this investment revenue and the $3.3 million, which would give us $5 million to pave our streets. That amount would allow us to pave 70 lane miles within the next year that our city engineer has determined are in immediate need.”
David Childers
"Clean up the city. The first of many things that the city needs to perform is to start a process of ridding our streets and properties of litter, trash and overgrown grass. This would include city-owned property as well.
“This city has had a long reputation of turning a blind eye to this issue. People that are littering and off-loading trash and debris in our city should be held accountable. This cannot be ignored. Citizens need to stand together and report others that are in violation and city-owned properties also should not be immune.
“I as mayor of Decatur will not tolerate the trash, litter and overgrown properties. I will work with the City Council and other city departments to approach this matter full steam.
“There was a master plan for paving the streets of Decatur, and this plan was not followed. During this administration, this mayor has not made a proposal to this council for an adequate plan for paving. The city leaders need to communicate effectively. Once effective communications are established, the council and mayor can agree to a budget of systematically paving our streets.
“The plan also would need to take into consideration working with Decatur Utilities during their process of upgrades. The city needs streets that our residents and visitors can navigate safely and comfortably.”
Butch Matthews
“Beautification begins with ensuring all city properties are well maintained. We need to make sure city-owned lots, rights of way and buildings are mowed, litter free and in good condition. The Hudson Bridge causeway is the first thing people see when they enter Decatur from the north and east. Additional landscaping and lighting is needed.
“We should discuss offering incentives for businesses along Sixth Avenue to make improvements to their properties. The recent mural on Webster's Karate is a wonderful addition to our city. I would love to see many more of these pop up around town.
“Community involvement is essential to having a clean city. We have to teach our citizens to be more mindful and take pride in Decatur. The city needs to be more diligent in enforcing our litter and junk/weed ordinances.
“I would turn all mowing and upkeep of city properties over to Parks and Recreation, and hire additional employees to take care of our mowing instead of contracting the work out. This allows for more accountability.
“As far as road paving, we first need to communicate with Decatur Utilities to coordinate work on the sewer repair, which I consider a priority. We need to make sure they are aware of our repaving schedule so they don’t dig up any newly paved road. Road paving will be a top priority and we will implement a schedule with the worst roads receiving top billing."
John Moore Sr.
“It’s time to clean up this city. We’ve got some directors who aren’t doing their jobs. First, I would go to department heads, particularly Street and Environmental Services and Parks and Recreation, and tell them to clean up the city. We’ve just got to do it. ...
“I’ve been walking the districts and they aren’t doing the rights of ways or cleaning up the trash. The garbage trucks are littering as they move down the road. The streets need to be cleaned and, if we clean up our streets and our city, the other stuff will take care of itself.
“On the streets issue, first, we’ve got to properly fix all of the potholes. Then we pave as many roads as we can. The city needs to take over paving itself because the subcontractors aren’t doing a good job.”
Paul Serwatka
“There's an old saying, ‘If the grass is greener on the other side, it's probably because it's being better cared for.’ One drive around Decatur and it becomes quite apparent that our city is not being properly cared for by those whom we have elected and entrusted to do so.
“The lack of a sincere effort, to date, to clean up, maintain and beautify our city — outside of certain parts of downtown — is quite shameful. The overgrown weeds, the litter strewn, poorly maintained roads, the unmaintained city-owned properties and, of course, the polluted rivers and landfills demonstrate an undeniable lack of pride and self-respect by our city leaders.
“Many of these issues only require the most basic of services to be carried out by our city crews and our equipment. A sincere, diligent and focused effort to clean and maintain our public areas does not have to require a tremendous expenditure of capital. I believe it is largely a matter of prioritization of the use of existing tax dollars and resources.
“That said ... Mayor Bowling supported and encouraged allocating more than $250,000 on a slogan and branding pitch to entice builders, businesses and families to come to Decatur. This branding did nothing to change the very regulations and restrictions that make it cost-prohibitive for builders and businesses to come to Decatur. It did nothing to actually improve the dilapidated, unmaintained and dirty conditions that scare people away. It did nothing to address the much-needed improvement in our school system.
“A cursory look at our city’s roads demonstrate clearly the need for stepping up our road maintenance efforts. This is yet another example of what I believe to be a clear mis-prioritization of funds, efforts, and resources by our elected city ‘leaders.’
“A truly comprehensive and meaningful look into the road maintenance program would require data not readily available to non-city officials. One short drive around the city makes it apparent that our roads are neglected.”
