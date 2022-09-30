A large dumpster is now available at the city’s Central Parkway compound for Decatur residents who want a free way to get rid of large debris like mattresses, televisions and broken furniture and don't have curbside pickup or don't want to wait for it.
Environmental Services Director Daniel Boutwell said the 30-yard roll-off dumpster is meant to provide a large-item disposal method for residents who don't have a curbside option, such as those who live in town homes, apartments or subdivisions with a homeowners’ association that prohibits putting items on the curb.
Boutwell said other residents can also carry items to the dumpster at 1802 Central Parkway S.W. if they’re tired of waiting for their large debris to get picked up.
“Anybody with a Decatur Utilities bill can bring their bulk items,” Boutwell said. “This keeps people from having to go to the (Morgan County Regional) Landfill or just leaving it on the street.”
A tipping fee is required at the landfill while this new service is free, Boutwell said.
Environmental Services Supervisor Reginald “Kip” Carter said city employees who work at the compound and Limestone Correctional Facility inmates working for the city on work release will be available to help people unload the items into the dumpster.
Carter said their only request is that people not leave the items outside the compound fence after hours or on weekends.
“We’ll be here from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., but that’s only during the week,” Carter said.
Boutwell said he and the Street Department crew will keep an eye on the dumpster, located just inside the south entrance of the compound by the Environmental Services building, so they will know when someone shows up to leave items.
“The dumpster is right outside my office window, so I’ll know when it’s full,” Boutwell said.
Boutwell said the dumpster is one of the ways he is trying to help his department catch up on debris pickup, which has been behind most of the summer. They got so far behind in June and early July that he brought in a private contractor to help catch up.
Truck problems and staffing issues were cited as the main reasons for the backup. Boutwell ordered new loader trucks, and the fiscal 2023 budget includes the beginning of a vehicle replacement plan for Environmental Services.
Boutwell said they considered placing roll-off dumpsters in other parts of the city but they were concerned that too much garbage would be thrown in and around them.
They also believe that some contractors would take advantage of dumpsters meant only for private residents. The city requires contractors to have debris left over from a project hauled off to the landfill.
Mayor Tab Bowling called the free dumpster “a step in the right direction and something we want to try.”
Bowling said Boutwell is also working on a plan to deal with an issue at some of the town homes in the city.
The concrete wasn’t poured properly in the alleys at some town homes and the city’s garbage trucks are too heavy to drive over them, meaning residents are having to put each of their individual trash carts together at the end of the street.
“When they put their debris out there, it ends up all over the place,” Bowling said.
The possible solution is a “debris zone” near the town homes with a city sign that directs residents to leave their large items for collection at a specified time, Bowling said.
