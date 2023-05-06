A Decatur High Junior ROTC instructor resigned in March after school officials accused him of disciplining two unruly students by allowing a fight between them that left at least one student with facial bruising and scratches, recently reviewed school system records said.
However, the records didn't include a written statement from retired Lt. Col. Michael Snyder giving his version of the incident, and Wendy Lang, a UniServe director with the Alabama Education Association, said he was never asked for it. Snyder resigned the day after the incident.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said Snyder's actions during the March 23 incident “violated Decatur City Schools policy, JROTC policy and the Alabama (Educator) Code of Ethics” and that the school district held Snyder to the same standards set for all teachers.
“Col. Snyder asked a student if he wanted to get revenge and then sanctioned a fight between them,” Douglas said. “And then when the fight got out of hand, he counted it down from 10 seconds.”
Supervision of JROTC cadets at the time of the incident was also criticized in the school records. Snyder was the only instructor present while JROTC activities proceeded in two different areas because another instructor, retired Sgt. First Class Scott Reed, had gone home sick and failed to follow procedures to notify administrators of his absence, records in Snyder’s and Reed’s personnel files show.
Snyder had been told a year earlier that students had to be properly supervised and didn’t ask administrators for help or make them aware that Reed was absent on the afternoon of the incident, the report on the alleged fight said.
The personnel files of Snyder, 55, and Reed, 50, were reviewed after The Daily submitted a public records request to Decatur City Schools. The school system didn’t release details of the incident March 24 when its board accepted Snyder’s resignation shortly after he submitted it.
Snyder declined a recent request for an interview on the incident and indicated the school district had referred the matter to the Morgan County Department of Human Resources. Lang, whose district includes schools in Morgan County, Winston County and Haleyville, said Snyder has obtained legal counsel through his membership in AEA.
Snyder previously said the incident involved two male cadets. The report on the incident in his personnel file said the two students were “horse playing” and one of the students said he had been “hit below the belt.” The report said Snyder asked the student “allegedly hit ‘below the belt’ if he wanted to ‘get it out of his system.’”
“As a result, he allowed/sanctioned 2 students to basically fight each other. At some point during the fight/altercation, Lt. Col Snyder stated he started to count down from 10 to 1 as a way to stop the two students from fighting and defuse the situation,” the report continued. “Lt. Col. Snyder said that he wanted the students to ‘get their aggression out’ before leaving class … .”
The report said a photograph showed injuries allegedly received by one student in the incident included “blood, scratches and bruises to the student’s face.”
The school system confirmed that Snyder did not make a written statement on the incident.
Lang said Snyder had been a positive influence on many students. He was initially appointed senior Army JROTC instructor at Decatur High on March 11, 2015, according to his personnel file.
“The outpouring of community support (and) faculty and student support have been phenomenal,” Lang said.
She cited a petition on change.org that seeks to have Snyder reinstated and had 267 signatures on Friday. Several comments said Snyder tried to help students at the school, regardless of whether they were enrolled in JROTC.
“He was well-respected,” Lang said. “He was good at what he did. He turned a lot of kids around. He had a lot of kids who have become major success stories in the military. And I understand from faculty and students that he’s missed.”
The March 23 “horse playing” between the two students was apparently the third conflict involving them since November. The student who was scratched and bruised March 23 reported to the school nurse after the second conflict, which occurred in approximately February, that he had been choked in a school hallway and an administrator was contacted. The school system, which has not released the students’ names, said because of student privacy it could not comment on any previous incident or discipline involved in it.
Douglas said neither of the students involved in the March 23 incident was disciplined because "the adult was at fault." The school district said other students were disciplined for harassing comments made after the incident on a school-affiliated digital platform.
Lang said teachers face increasing challenges with discipline.
“The majority of my job consists of talking teachers off the ledge,” Lang said. “I have been inundated by phone calls from educators who have been harassed, bullied, cussed, threatened … and nothing has ever been done … .”
--
Letter read
At the time of his resignation, Snyder limited his comments to saying that horse play by two cadets "led to a scuffle in the classroom. I resigned as the senior Army instructor in the best interest of the cadets and to spare the program a drawn-out investigation.”
The change.org petition also gives a version of the incident that Douglas said is "misleading." The petition's summary has been updated since late March to remove the apparent last names of the students involved in the incident.
When the Decatur school board accepted Snyder’s resignation March 24, Douglas declined to elaborate on the incident other than saying it had been reported “to the proper agencies.” But at the board’s April meeting he read a portion of a letter from the Army’s Sixth Brigade Cadet Command that said “All JROTC instructor misconduct, to include hazing and bullying, is unacceptable … .”
Douglas said he read part of the letter publicly to help clear up any misunderstandings about what school officials believe happened.
“The reason for reading that is somebody has to teach our children when things are right or wrong,” he said. “When misinformation gets out there, I need everybody that’s in all of our ROTC programs, including our parents, to know hey, not only was this wrong for Decatur City Schools but all ROTC programs discourage hazing and bullying.
“So what our former employee did was wrong. And I think that’s the message that I didn’t think was getting out is I don’t think our kids ever heard from the adults in the room, 'Hey, this is wrong.' We don’t allow teachers to permit fighting, sanction it, count it down and allow kids to get hurt on campus.”
--
Supervision questioned
The school system’s report said Snyder was asked if in connection with the incident he made the comment that "what happens in JROTC stays in JROTC." He denied making that statement, the report said.
In its conclusion, the report says that due to Snyder’s actions in the incident, “his ability to be an effective teacher and role model for students had eroded.” As a result, he was told he would be placed on paid administrative leave “pending further investigation and that it was highly probable that termination proceedings would ensue.” Snyder was given the option to resign voluntarily and did, the report said.
The report said that after Reed left school on the day of the March incident, Snyder was supervising students both on the rifle range and in the classroom. The report said “this was not the first time (Snyder) had neglected to properly supervise students” and referenced an April 27, 2022, JROTC field trip to GoFar USA Park on Bethel Road south of Priceville that resulted in a letter of corrective action being placed in Snyder’s file.
The report said Snyder “allowed students to ride a bus without a chaperone while he drove his personal vehicle to GoFar USA park as part of a field trip. He allowed the Battalion Commanders — student leaders — to be in charge of the rest of the students.” The report said Snyder was told after the 2022 incident “the teacher must be held accountable for the proper supervision of students.”
An April 6 letter of corrective action in Reed’s personnel file said he left campus on the day of the March 23 incident at approximately 2 p.m. “due to an illness, but did not notify the principal or any other administrator of your departure.”
The letter from Decatur High Principal Leslie Russell said “the incident that occurred on (March 23) could have possibly been prevented if appropriate supervision had been in place." The letter said Reed's lack of supervision, failure to notify administrators and failure to sign out through the office before leaving campus was "not acceptable and does not follow board policy or the guidelines outlined in the Decatur High School Teacher Handbook.”
Reed has been a JROTC instructor at Decatur High since his appointment July 30, 2019. Efforts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.
Retired First Sgt. Michael Conner of Tuscumbia, who was a military instructor at the University of North Alabama from 2009-13 and worked with Snyder there, said he thought the Decatur High JROTC incident was being held to a different standard from athletic programs.
“That happens every single day in athletics. Athletes get into it all the time,” Conner said.
Douglas said that comparison wasn’t accurate.
“I’ve never known of a football coach ... that allowed kids that weren’t in pads, that weren’t in a drill to get in a fight and injure each other,” he said. “Within a drill where you’ve got helmets and pads on and you know you’re letting them practice blocking and tackling, that is a part of that sport.”
-
JROTC future
Douglas said there are no plans to discontinue JROTC at either Decatur High or Austin High because of the incident.
“Absolutely not, and never even considered it,” Douglas said. “They’re too valuable a program. … We plan to have ROTC for a long time.”
Retired Lt. Col. James Walker, who spent 23 years as Austin High’s senior Army JROTC instructor before also retiring from that position in 2018, said he was worried about the future of the JROTC programs in the city. He gave a two-page statement on the value of JROTC to The Daily last month. The statement said more than 100 college scholarships had been earned since 1995 by cadets from Austin and Decatur high schools.
“JROTC is the best program for students and parents in the Decatur City School System,” Walker's statement said. "... If Decatur City Schools abolishes JROTC, then they will let a lot of students and their parents down.”
The statement continued, "We never had the sons and daughters of lawyers, doctors, or superintendents for that matter in JROTC but we had smart, hard-working, disciplined cadets who only needed a nudge from mentors for them to be successful."
In an interview, Walker said he is concerned JROTC isn't completely understood by the school system.
"Part of the problem is administrators in the system know nothing about the military because I don't think any of them have ever served," he said.
The school system indicated concern in the community about JROTC’s future may have been caused by a delay in getting in contact with the Army’s Sixth Brigade for information on how Decatur High should proceed after Snyder’s resignation.
Efforts to contact ROTC officials at the Sixth Brigade were unsuccessful.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.