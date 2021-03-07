On the wall of Julia Smeds Roth’s law office in Decatur hangs a photograph of her maternal grandfather and his framed 1909 University of Alabama School of Law diploma.
“When I was 7, I wanted to be (an attorney) like him. Everyone seemed to love him,” Roth said.
Hansford Mack Donner Killcrease practiced law in Guntersville and later in Albertville, Roth’s hometown, and also served as a mayor in both towns. “He was a Southern gentlemen who everyone respected," she said. "He was a pillar of the community.”
So when Roth got a call six weeks ago from University of Alabama School of Law Dean Mark Brandon, informing her she was one of three inductees for the inaugural Alabama Lawyer Hall of Honor, “I thought of my parents, how proud they would be of me. That’s who first came to mind,” Roth said. “And then of course I thought of my grandfather.”
Roth, who received a bachelor’s degree from Alabama and a J.D. degree from the university's law school in 1977, has more than 43 years of experience in the legal profession, practicing law in Montgomery, Albertville and Birmingham. She joined the Decatur law firm Eyster, Key, Tubb, Roth, Middleton & Adams in 2008. Roth and her husband, Nick Roth, who also received a law degree from the UA School of Law, are both partners at the firm and together they have six children and five grandchildren.
Her practice involves wills and estate planning, probate, family and elder care law, civil litigation and complex federal multidistrict litigation.
“I chose the right field because of who I am,” said Roth, 69. “I love being involved with people, taking care of them. I love helping people with their problems.”
The Hall of Honor award, established by the Law School Foundation’s board of governors, recognizes people affiliated with the law school who make contributions to the school and have distinguished careers and sustained involvement in service activities.
“No matter her location or her area of practice, Julia has always taken the time to serve the law school, state and local bar associations and the community in which she lives,” said Susan Doss, vice president of the Law School Foundation.
Doss introduced Roth at the virtual Alabama Law Alumni Society banquet last month, with a list of her contributions over the years: special counsel to the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, member of the Alabama State Bar’s Client Security Fund Committee and past president of the Law School Foundation’s board of governors and Morgan County Bar Association. She’s now a member of the law school’s capital campaign committee.
“Julia is well thought of in the legal profession locally and around the state,” said Barney Lovelace, a Decatur attorney and president of the Morgan County Bar Association.
“Her service to her profession, community and to nonprofit organizations is exemplary and we all should strive to do the same,” said Lovelace, an attorney for the city’s Industrial Development Board, of which Roth is a member.
Roth, who’s been involved with the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts for more than 10 years, is a past chair of the center’s board of directors and now heads its development committee.
“She’s a big advocate for the Princess,” said Mark Moody, a Realtor who’s chair of the theater’s board of directors. If there’s an event at the Princess, “most likely you’ll see her there."
“I don’t know what we’d do without her,” Moody said. “She keeps us on our toes.”
The daughter of a career Army officer, Roth moved with her family around the world, living in Japan, Taiwan, Kansas and North Carolina and attending high school in Columbus, Georgia, when her father was stationed at Fort Benning.
During Roth’s senior year as a college undergraduate, she was accepted to law school but wasn’t sure she could afford it. That spring, she received a letter that “transformed my life,” notifying her she would receive full tuition through the DeVane King Jones Scholarship.
“I still get teary” talking about the scholarship’s impact, she said. “It made all the difference.”
After law school, she was a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Sam C. Pointer Jr., and Roth regards him and Maury Smith, a Montgomery attorney with whom she worked early in her career, among her mentors.
“They were teachers. They critiqued your work and always encouraged you to take on challenges,” she said.
Roth always considered north Alabama her home and coming to Decatur was “a wonderful move.”
“No. 1, it has a sense of community,” she said. “You have leaders that work together that try to make this community grow, even during the recession.
“And there are so many ways to get involved in this community. All you have to do is walk out the door and join something and you can be a part of it. There’s nothing this town lacks.”
