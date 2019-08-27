The Rough Riders are holding a pre-Labor Day picnic Saturday afternoon at Rough Riders Park.
The public is invited to the free picnic that’s scheduled for 1 until 5 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be served. Attendees should bring a chair.
Rough Riders Park is at the corner of 12th Street and Sixth Avenue Northwest. The Rough Riders were a semiprofessional football team in the 1960s. Team members continue to meet and work on community projects.
