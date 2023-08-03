About a dozen sailboats are being evicted, at least temporarily, from their Riverwalk Marina slips, and their owners want the city to take action.
Steve Conner, of Riverwalk Marina, said the sailboats need to leave at least while repairs to the storm-damaged dock are made, and he may eliminate the sailboat dock entirely to make room for other boats.
“The area would be better served with more pontoon (boat) docks," Conner said. "But no matter how I say it, I’m the big bad businessman when I’m just trying to make a living. I have to make a decision on what’s best for the marina. I haven’t decided yet.“
Sailboats require uncovered slips due to the height of their masts, and Riverwalk Marina has 12 suitable slips on C-Dock. C-Dock, however, sustained damage March 1 from severe storms.
The city owns the land and leases it to Conner, who runs the marina.
Conner told the owners to remove their sailboats by Tuesday in preparation for repairs, but on Wednesday at least four sailboats remained in their slips.
During a Decatur City Council work session Monday, Paul Collins — who said he was speaking for himself and 10 other sailboat owners docked at the marina — said he expects that when repairs are made Conner will replace C-Dock's open slips with covered slips, which would permanently prevent the sailboats from docking at the marina.
Conner on Tuesday said he does need the sailboats out of their homes on C-Dock so it, and part of D-Dock, can be repaired. Boats can’t stay in their slips while contractors repair the docks because they could get damaged and they won’t be insured, he said.
Conner said he made a claim for the storm damage and he is supposed to receive $200,000 from his insurance company — $100,000 for demolition and $100,000 for restoration — but he hasn’t received it yet. Shortly after making the claim he received a notice of non-renewal of his insurance. His insurance expires Sept. 15.
“It’s not uncommon,” Conner said. “Most people know that if you make a large claim, you might not get renewed and you have to go shopping for a new carrier.”
He can’t get insurance now until he repairs the damaged docks, which will take at least eight months, he said.
Before the storm, there were 12 C-Dock slips for sailboats, six on each side, and 11 sailboats using the slips, Collins said.
The storm damaged the Hard Dock restaurant at the marina, which reopened about a week later, Conner said, and also damaged all of C-Dock and part of D-Dock.
Without appropriate slips, the 11 sailboat owners at the marina will have to drive more than an hour to get to the closest marinas — Lucy’s Branch or Joe Wheeler State Park, Collins said.
“While these other marinas have some uncovered slips, they aren’t wide enough for six of the sailboats or deep enough to accommodate a 6-foot keel on four of the boats,” Collins said.
Lucy’s Branch, located about 18 miles downstream of Riverwalk Marina, is building a hybrid dock but completion is six weeks away, he said.
Collins told council members he presented Conner with three possible options for making room for the sailboats:
• Let the boaters temporarily use the uncovered transit docks;
• Create open slips at the end of D-Dock; or
• Replace C-Dock with a hybrid dock that is two-thirds covered and one-third open slips.
Conner declined the offer, Collins said.
Conner on Tuesday said the transit dock was partially built with grant money and can’t be used for anything other than its intended purpose as a docking site for transient boaters.
The 11 sailboat owners also offered to pay higher covered-slip rates to remain at Riverwalk Marina, Collins said, but Conner declined the offer. Sailboaters normally pay $150 per month.
What sailboaters do with their vessels while the marina is repaired is only part of the problem. Collins said he and the other sailboaters are worried Conner won’t restore the sailboat slips when he renovates.
Conner said Tuesday he hasn’t decided yet.
“Right now the problem is I just don’t have room for them right now,” he said.
Also, the storm damage put him in a situation he did not expect — it gave him an opportunity to improve business, he said.
“I get four or five calls a week from people who want pontoon and wakeboard (boat) storage,” Conner said. “Not one call for a sailboat. It’s a demand thing. I haven’t had a new sailboat in here for 10 years.”
He said a lot of the problem with the sailboaters is that they just don’t want to move.
“Giving them more months wasn’t going to change anything," Conner said. "Every close marina we have in the area has sailboat slips available. There was no reason to postpone the Aug. 1 deadline. But suddenly they want to become political.
"It’s not a possibility; there’s nothing I can do about it. I have to get rid of the docks because they are uninsurable, and I can’t rent on a monthly basis my transient dock because it was built with state grant money.“
Because Conner leases the marina land from the city, the sailboaters hope city officials can force Conner to let them return. Under the lease, Conner cannot make changes that "alter the basic scheme or plan for the premises" of the marina without council approval, said Collins, who provided that part of the lease to council members.
Conner said he doesn’t believe the lease or the council will be a problem if he decides to stop accepting sailboats.
“I’m pretty sure they’ll be all right with it,” Conner said. “I’m supposed to do for the public.”
He said he plans to make a presentation to the council about renovation plans sometime soon.
Council President Jacob Ladner told Collins at the work session the council would work with Conner and the city’s legal department to see what, if anything, can be done.
