Krista Pitman was desperate for a breakthrough for her son Sam, who struggled with debilitating anxiety and severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, and her prayers were answered in the form of a Saint Bernard named PeeWee.
"Sam was not able to attend school because of the level of his OCD and anxiety. It was difficult for him to do basic things such as get dressed or go to places in public,” Krista recalls. “He was miserable. It was so hard to watch him struggling. PeeWee came at a time when I was praying for a breakthrough.”
With help from the emotional support dog, Sam Pitman, now 10, is leading a more normal life.
PeeWee is 1-year-old, weighs 148 pounds and stays close to Sam’s side.
“We need him because we are going through a lot right now and he’s just such a good support,” Sam said.
The Pitmans, of Decatur, got the partially trained PeeWee when he was 12 weeks old from Mountain Wood Saints and Pugs in Jasper. He was already 38 pounds.
“I was looking for a very specific personality type that would be good for the family, and then I found PeeWee. And his personality was just spot-on,” Krista said.
PeeWee and Sam had an instant connection.
“I think PeeWee just had this intuition that Sam needed a little comforting and that he may have had some anxiety,” Krista said.
PeeWee was taken to Off Leash Canine Training in Huntsville in May when he was 6 months old and was trained by Lindsey Hill, who has been a trainer for nine years. After completion of his training, Hill concluded he was an ideal emotional support dog.
“PeeWee was very relaxed, a very calm dog, a very easy-going dog," Hill said. "That’s how I knew he could definitely do therapy work or even be a service dog. He was very willing to do what you asked. He had no anxiety whatsoever.”
Hill taught PeeWee several commands. PeeWee was taught to sit, come, place, heel, touch, and break, and be off leash. “'Touch' is what we do whenever they need to have what we call deep pressure therapy where the dog will actually lay down on the child or human and just give that touch,” Hill said.
"Place" is used when the dog needs to go to a certain object, Hill said. “'Break' is a release word and they’re able to be a dog, go chase, do whatever they want to.”
PeeWee stayed with Hill for two weeks and she worked with him for two hours a day.
“I don’t even think I realized how far that PeeWee could go as far as his training and exactly how far he had the ability to help Sam,” Krista said.
Krista took Sam to Roger’s Behavioral Health in Nashville off and on for a month of treatment, with Pee Wee as their companion.
“He would go to Tennessee and stay in the hotel with us,” Sam said. Krista added, “He was definitely a good distraction for us.”
Sam said PeeWee senses when he is needed.
“Whenever you get anxious, they know it and they’ll come sit by you and you can pet them and lay down with them," Sam said.
Krista said Sam is back to school full time now.
“He’s much, much better now," she said. "He is completely functional and enjoying life as a 10-year-old. … He’s worked really hard, and PeeWee is definitely part of that process. (PeeWee) definitely helped calm Sam and give him something positive to focus on instead of being frustrated with an illness.”
Emotional support dogs, Sam said, “take your mind off of everything and if you have some big issues going on, they’ll just be right there by your side. They won’t leave your side until you’re fine.”
Sam struggled to describe the help he's received from PeeWee: “I can’t word it. It’s amazing.”
The Pitmans also have another dog, Bear, a 2-year-old, 100-pound Great Pyrenees. Bear had been abused before a family rescued him from the street and nursed him back to health, but that family had little time to socialize with him and often had to leave him in a crate.
The Pitmans adopted Bear and he now is free to roam around on their 9-acre farm with their farm animals, which he likes to herd.
“He’s definitely the alpha dog with PeeWee, but they get along," Krista said. "Now they’re like brothers, they play and they wrestle.”
