The Decatur Salvation Army shelter will close for a few weeks for repairs and staff training following the arrival of new corps officers who plan to work with other nonprofits to serve those in need until their facility reopens.
After moving to Decatur last month from Lake Charles, Louisiana, Capts. Thomas and LeAnna Marion began their new duties Monday.
“We hope to be closed just two or three weeks,” Thomas Marion said. “But so much is out of our control. We have contractors coming in, and we need to train our staff. It could be longer. We just don’t know.”
He declined to specify the repairs underway but said there is never a good time to temporarily close the 50-man shelter on 14th Street Southwest. “It’s a little out of the norm,” he said. “It’s for the safety of our clients and staff. It’s hard to do repair work when people are in the building. We want to provide a good overall environment for everyone at our shelter.”
His wife said the public will be seeing immediate changes with “new signs and new paint color, and the store will be brighter on the inside.”
The Marions are reaching out to Tennessee Valley Outreach and Hands Across Decatur to help assist needy and homeless people in north Alabama.
“We have to work together to better serve the neediest people in the county,” LeAnna Marion said. “It’s very important to have all of the groups working to provide the best service we can.”
Hands Across Decatur Executive Director Sue Terrell said her group is stepping up while the Salvation Army shelter is closed.
“We’ve made the decision to provide a to-go brunch to our homeless on Saturday and Sunday mornings beginning July 10,” she said. “We plan on doing this temporarily until the Salvation Army shelter opens again. Once the shelter reopens, we’ll reassess at that time. We expect our homeless needs to increase exponentially more than they already have been with the Salvation Army remodeling.”
The HAD office is at 1032-C Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur. Terrell said community support through donations and volunteers is needed.
Some long-range plans for the Salvation Army leaders are to restore six family living units behind the shelter, rebuild the Salvation Army playground destroyed in the April 2018 windstorm and provide rental assistance to needy families.
They said the Decatur Salvation Army store and the Athens Salvation Army store on East Hobbs Street remain open Thursdays through Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They said the Salvation Army here has been affected by the widespread staffing issues many industries are seeing nationwide.
“We have 14 staffers with four positions needing to be filled,” LeAnna Marion said. She said full-time positions include a store manager in Decatur and truck driver to do pickups. Part-time help is needed as shelter monitors. The jobs are posted on Indeed.com and the Salvation Army of Decatur Facebook page.
The Decatur-Morgan County United Way, the Red Kettle Christmas bell ringer program and the two thrift stores are the main fund-raisers to allow the Salvation Army to provide services. “We are always in need for donations and volunteers,” Thomas said.
The Marions, who have two children, Marcus, 4, and GraceLynn, 19 months, said they had never been to Decatur before moving into their home in the southwest part of town.
“The weather here is nicer,” LeAnna said. “And we enjoy the outdoors and the river here. The people have been very hospitable, and this is a very beautiful city.”
Thomas said they like to fish and play golf, too.
They replace Capts. Richard and Donna Watts, who were transferred to Florence last month after three years in Decatur.
The Decatur Salvation Army serves Morgan, Limestone and a portion of Lawrence counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.