The Decatur Salvation Army shelter on 14th Street Southwest will reopen Wednesday night for men only, according to Capt. LeAnna Marion. She said the soup kitchen will open also and renovations will be continuing.
“Presently, the housing is only for men and we hope to have housing for women again soon,” she said.
The shelter closed June 30 because of necessary renovations and cleaning, she said.
The Salvation Army stores in Decatur and Athens remain open.
