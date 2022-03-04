The rebirth of the Salvation Army's Decatur thrift store could almost serve as one of the organization's theological lessons.
A staffing shortage that closed the store for about six months turned from a setback into an opportunity to replace the building's floor, install new interior and exterior lights and paint the outside of the structure white with red across the top.
“It’ll look like a new store when people come in,” said Capt. LeAnna Marion with the Decatur Salvation Army.
The store will reopen to the public Monday after being closed since September. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Marion said the Salvation Army's Decatur unit serves Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties. The unit's other thrift store in Athens was able to remain open after staffing became tight.
“Since we had to shuffle our staff around to our other store in Athens, we went ahead and took the opportunity to remodel (in Decatur)," Marion said.
The Athens store is fully staffed now. The Salvation Army is completing staffing at the Decatur store.
Marion said profits from the thrift stores have a substantial impact on the Salvation Army’s funds. Roughly 25% of The Salvation Army's annual budget comes from the Decatur thrift store, according to Marion.
“After we pay our bills and our staff, what’s left over runs our programs," she said.
While the thrift store was closed, the Salvation Army had to rely on other means of funding like the Christmas fundraisers.
“During the Christmas season we ring bells, and we do a big mail-out campaign. Through that donation process, through the local community who donates, we are able to help fund our programs,” Marion said.
Marion said every item sold in the thrift stores has been donated locally.
Tina Henderson, the store manager, said the thrift store is even able to use clothing it can't sell because it gets labeled as rags and is sold by the pound. The prices for rags fluctuate, Henderson said, but are now relatively high at 30 cents a pound.
Marion said the money from selling the rags can turn into a substantial amount for the Salvation Army, and the sales are often for a good cause.
“Some people who purchase them send them to Third World countries or countries who have had disasters — like after the tsunami, a lot of rags went to those countries.”
The store will continue to need donations, Marion said.
“We’re looking for gently used clothing and any household items. We’re taking donations Monday through Friday, right now, from 9 a.m. to noon. … When the store is open, we may be able to extend that."
The thrift store is at 114 14th Street S.W.
Henderson said the Salvation Army is still seeking employees for two part-time positions at the thrift store. Applicants can go to Indeed.com or come by office at 100 Austinville Road S.W., which is just off 14th Street.
