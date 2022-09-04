Cousins Juanita Reeves and Martha Taylor of Decatur had extra motivation to participate in the Red Kettle Ride on Saturday.
Not only were they trying to get back into their cycling routine after Taylor had triple-bypass surgery less than two years ago, they wanted to assist the Salvation Army with its local fundraiser.
“They do so much,” Reeves said. “They help people who really need it.”
Reeves, Taylor, other riders and sponsors helped the sixth annual Red Kettle Ride fundraiser generate a record $28,000 to help with the Salvation Army's transitional housing program in Decatur.
“This is the most successful Red Kettle Ride we’ve had so far financially," said Capt. Thomas Marion of Decatur’s Salvation Army unit.
Marion attributed the record-breaking donations to the community.
“That’s due to our advisory board finding a lot more sponsors this year and going out into our community and our community supporting us a lot more this year through the businesses,” he said.
Last year the ride was on Oct. 31, temperatures were low, and it was drizzling. Marion anticipated more riders this year with the event's move to early September, and it had 16 more riders for a total of 49.
“Moving it up to September helped a lot instead of being at the end of October. Warmer weather helps with the bike riders. They like to ride in warmer weather,” he said. “We grew from last year to this year and we hope to grow next year to even more riders.”
The ride had routes of 30 and 64 miles for serious riders and up to 14 miles on the Bill Sims Trail for recreational riders. All rides started and ended at the Decatur Daily. A planned longer ride of 100 miles was canceled to make sure all cyclists were off the course before any inclement weather entered the area.
Reeves and Taylor, who consider themselves sisters and rode 18 miles a day together before Taylor's surgery, chose to do a 10-mile portion of the Bill Sims Trail.
“This’ll be my first time (back) on a bike,” Taylor said before the ride. "Got to get back out there.” She said she had ridden just days before her emergency surgery.
Taylor said after the ride that it was rough, but she wants to get back to the point she used to be with cycling.
"Doctor's OK for me to get back on it as long as I have somebody to ride with me until I get to where I used to be," she said.
Reeves said they are going to the beach in a couple weeks and are going to take their bikes.
"We're going to ride early in the mornings when it's cool and get her confidence back up," Reeves said. "She can do it. ... She's just got to get comfortable with it again."
Taylor said Reeves cheered her on during Saturday's ride.
"I could see it in her because when she started out she was real tense. But as we were going behind the jail, I could see her, it was all coming back to her," Reeves said. "I could see her just relaxing and going where the wind was blowing. She's getting it back."
Craig Burow of Huntsville rode the 64-mile course after the 100-mile route was canceled. He has participated in the Red Kettle Ride all six years.
“I enjoy supporting the Salvation Army cause here as well as the riding and the community,” Burow said.
James Dawson from Tennessee has participated in the ride three different years. He signed up for the 100-mile ride but said he was not planning on completing it.
“When they said you have to do the 64, that’s probably what I was going to do anyway,” Dawson said. “I did the charity thing. It was more money (to enter) if you did the longer ride, so I went ahead and just did the full amount.”
Dawson said he supports the Salvation Army at times other than the ride, too.
“I donate to the Salvation Army anyway, so this is just another way to donate,” he said.
All the money raised goes directly to the Salvation Army.
“This money goes to our transitional homeless families housing we have. We have five apartments right now set up, and this time last year we didn’t have any of them set up,” Marion said. “We’ve had 10 families come through (already, and) 80% of those families have found new housing, new homes, new jobs and have moved on from us.”
Marion said the Salvation Army has helped the families with budgeting and finding jobs and housing.
