Sam’s Sports Grill on Beltine Road Southwest is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing today in a letter to the public over social media that it is “permanently closed.”
The restaurant closed Sunday after six years in Decatur.
“...with the significant effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry and this store in particular, this store will close,” the announcement says.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the company has five remaining locations with one in Florence and the other four in Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.