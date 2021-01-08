After 14 months of fundraising and construction, St. Andrews Church of Grace on Memorial Drive Southwest finally got city clearance this week to use the historic sanctuary it saved.
Bishop Barry Strong, of St. Andrews, and his sister, Donita Parker, are also planning to reopen the convenience store at Memorial Drive and Third Street Northwest with revenues to benefit his church.
Since the city threatened to demolish the old church building in 2019, Barry Strong said he and his wife, Demetra, have been working hard to save it.
They raised $180,000 despite obstacles that included the coronavirus pandemic and area poverty to finance repairs to this former Methodist church building that was built in the 1800s.
The money funded new roofs and ceilings, new plumbing and gas pipes, electrical system replacement and painting for the sanctuary and children’s buildings, the bishop said.
Tom Polk, of the city Building Department, said the sanctuary passed inspection but the children’s building still needs additional work to gain city approval.
Barry Strong said he was more relieved than happy Tuesday that the city passed the improvements because he has been in “fighting mode” for the last 14 months.
They’ve owned the building for 17 years, and Strong admitted he didn’t know that an old building would require so much upkeep and work.
“I didn’t realize what a mental and physical toll this would take on me and my wife. This was more stressful than when I went to war,” said Strong, who served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier during operation Desert Storm in 1991 and 1992.
Strong said they had to deal with the virus keeping members from attending services regularly when they would be more likely to give to save the church.
Demetra Strong, who celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with the bishop on Tuesday, said the church had about 100 regularly attending their nondenominational congregation before COVID-19 hit last March, and now few members feel safe attending services.
Like many other churches, they began broadcasting services on Facebook Live, and she said they’ve received as many as 7,000 hits for a service.
“I’m elated,” Demetra Strong said of finishing work on the building. “We’re so happy now because it makes it easier to reach people. The city forcing us to bring the church up to code is for the better. I’m glad we had God’s help through this struggle.”
Deacon Edward Evans has been a church member at St. Andrews since the Strongs started the church. He said he never lost faith that they would save the old building.
“God is the one who done it,” Evans said as he packed up food Tuesday to give to those in need. “People are starting to come back now that we have a sanctuary.”
Evans also said he thinks the city was right in forcing them to repair the buildings.
“All they did is help us modernize the church,” Evans said.
Barry Strong and his sister have also begun working on reopening the convenience store that their father, Andrew Strong, ran until he died two years ago.
They recently had the building painted a bright yellow with a mural featuring their dad on the northern exterior wall. They’re also working on the interior.
“We wanted to open it back up to honor our father and to help the neighborhood,” Barry Strong said.
He said they plan to sell the usual convenience store items plus they want to serve cooked food like chicken, potatoes and biscuits.
“We want the Black youth in the neighborhood to see how a successful Black-owned business is run,” Barry Strong said.
However, they must first get through the city approval process for use and building improvements. The building is in a residential zone but had been grandfathered in as a business. That status was lost while the business was inactive.
The Planning Commission in December turned down the church's request to rezone the property to a B-1, commercial business zone.
Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the new zoning wouldn’t be fitting in this residential area because it allows for the possibility of other future uses.
Lawrence said Strong and Parker would be better off going to the city Board of Zoning Adjustments and getting approval for an exception. BOZA meets Jan. 22.
