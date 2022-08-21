Decatur would need as much as $5 million, including the cost of benefits, to make the city competitive in employee pay with neighboring north Alabama cities, according to a market study and salary survey by Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432.

Charlie Specoli

The Decatur city government has never walked the talk when it comes to employees pay both present and retired Planting flowers etc on a multi million dollar 6th avenue north street scape is much more important than making employee pay competitive with surrounding cities. What confuses me is the city council president not wanting Ms. Sandlin's study to include Huntsville. Huntsville is our neighboring city and Mr. council president we ARE in competition with Huntsville for employees. Not including Huntsville doesn't make that competition go away.

