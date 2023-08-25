The alternate pay plan for city employees proposed Thursday to the Personnel Board is only $310,000 less than the proposal rejected by the Decatur City Council earlier this week, but the new plan has more council support.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin presented the alternative plan that she said would cost $2.58 million, which is about 10.7% less than the rejected proposal that would cost $2.89 million. The council voted against the initial proposal on pay adjustments in a called meeting on Tuesday.
With two members absent, the Personnel Board voted 3-0 to recommend the new plan that the City Council will consider at its 6 p.m. meeting on Sept. 5.
Sandlin said her proposal features a 3% cost-of-living raise for city employees, plus a limited scope market pay grade adjustments for firefighters, a 5% increase in health insurance for the city and a 1.79% increase for the city’s portion of payments to the Retirement Systems of Alabama.
She said the market adjustments for Decatur Fire & Rescue will cost roughly $1 million and put the Decatur department third in market pay behind Huntsville and Athens in north Alabama. Decatur will be just $500 in market pay behind Athens Fire Department, she added.
Sandlin said the lieutenants, driver/engineer and firefighters will see market-based increases. The deputy fire chief, fire marshal and deputy fire chief will not get a market pay increase.
Starting firefighters’ annual pay will move from $40,511 to $48,389. Driver/engineer pay at their first step will increase from $44,716 to $53,413, Lieutenants will go from $49,358 to $58,958 in their first pay step while a battalion chief will see an increase from $57,241 to $65,078 in the first step.
While preferring the original plan that addressed all of the Decatur employees whose pay is less than what others in their field receive in other Alabama cities, Sandlin said the new plan is progress.
“Any time we make progress, that’s a good thing,” Sandlin said. “We’ll have to continue to look at those who are getting paid less than the market and try to address them in other ways.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said the council majority’s position is this is not about the cost of the proposal.
“Many cities handle public safety separately,” Pike said. “They look at it separately, and I don’t think we’re any exception to that. Public safety positions are harder to fill because if you take someone off the street (to work) in the fire or police departments, there’s a lag before that person can start.”
Pike said non-public safety departments are different because their new hires can start immediately.
“A city can limp by with some departments slightly understaffed,” Pike said. “But we’re talking about protecting our citizens and, when public safety becomes understaffed, you’re putting your citizens at risk.”
Council President Jacob Ladner showed support for the new proposal, calling the $310,000 reduction a “pretty misleading number" because it only reflects the first year.
He said the original plan would've cost even more than the new plan in the future "when you really look at the compounding effect."
Sandlin said by not moving all employees to a market pay level, the new plan will create some compression and could lead to a new employee making as much or more than one with more seniority.
“Our system is not a seniority-based system despite what some employees believe,” she said.
Ladner reiterated his stance that he is concerned about the rise in the portion of the city budget devoted to employee compensation.
He said the 2018 general fund was $60 million and personnel cost was $35 million that year to make up 59% of the budget. Personnel cost rose to $39 million in 2019, $41 million in 2020, and, after no COLA, it stayed at $41 million $2021.
Personnel costs rose to $45 million in 2022 and then, he said, it really began to increase as it went to $55 million this year, which was 65% of the budget.
“The concern is the trajectory,” Ladner said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said $310,000 represents a significant reduction in the pay plan, but he also worries about the increasing costs of personnel.
“Next year inflation could lead to quite a bit of an adjustment and cause individuals to see another pay raise," he said. "Next year the market could be adjusted and, and one position could be 50% higher than it is this year.”
Pepper said he’s concerned with the repeated market studies the city is doing.
“We're going to do another market study next year and we're going say, ‘Oh wow, well I guess we need to raise that one position up 50% and, you know, we're not doing that,'" Pepper said. “We have some city employees who continue to complain about a little bit of pay."
Pepper said he does favor raising public safety’s pay. The Police Department got market-based pay raises last year.
“I'm big on public safety pay,” Pepper said. “Our Fire Department needs to be fixed. I think our police department needs to be fixed, particularly the command staff. They deserve more pay than what they’re getting.”
Carlton McMasters, the only councilman to voted for the initial proposal, said Thursday, “I understand where other council members are coming from. You’ve got to watch your money. Going from $2.89 million to $2.58 million doesn’t seem like much but it’s still $310,000.
However, McMasters added that he’s “very proud” that the council has paid a COLA in every year of their term.
“We are trying to get everyone in line,” McMasters said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who wasn’t at Tuesday’s called meeting, said Thursday he hasn’t had a chance to look at Sandlin’s proposal so he was not ready to make a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.